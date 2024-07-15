Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Every summer I look forward to my week long girls trip to Cape Cod. There’s something so pure about spending a blissful week at the beach with your best friends. The atmosphere is relaxing, the nature is breathtaking and the fashions are something out of a coastal catalog. I’ve always admired the outfits the locals wear, and by emulating their style, I hope to manifest the Cape Cod lifestyle (and maybe a house) into my life.

Related: Almost Time! Amazon Prime Day 2024: Best Deals and More Have you heard? Amazon Prime Day 2024 is quickly approaching! If you’ve ever shopped the two-day sale over the past 10 years, then you know how massive it is. Big ticket items like household appliances and viral hair stylers are marked down to some of their lowest prices. Think Black Friday-level discounts, but in the […]

What is Cape Cod style like? Imagine breezy linen pieces, effortless sundresses, chic sandals and cozy sweaters. The style is pretty easy to replicate, and you can get every wardrobe piece on Amazon! I found the best of the best so you can start living out your Cape Cod dreams right now . . . or in about two days if you have Prime. Happy shopping!

1. Easy Breezy: The best Cape fashions can take you from the beach to a lovely dinner. This button-front maxi dress does just that, so you can enjoy the dunes in West Dennis before heading to Chatham’s Bar Inn for date night.

2. Prep in Your Step: You’ll see countless people rocking a mix of preppy and beachy fits while visiting Cape Cod. This Oyoangle sweater combines both styles with the chunky knit fabric and deep V-neckline. It doesn’t get much cozier than this.

3. Summer Staple: White jeans are the ultimate basic in the summertime, and few options compare in quality to these Levi’s.

4. Classic Shorts: Along with white jeans, a solid Cape Cod wardrobe also contains an elevated tailored pair of white linen shorts that you can wear for patio parties and day trips to Nantucket.

5. Cozy Sweatshirt: It’s actually encouraged to wear a Cape Cod sweatshirt while vacationing there. You’ll blend in with the locals in this graphic pick that’s under $40!

6. Gingham Dreams: A breezy nap dress will become your everyday go-to when you’re vacationing on the Cape. Dare to stand out in this pretty gingham pattern that comes in sky blue, navy, red and khaki.

7. Country Club Ready: You’ll look like Cape Cod royalty when you step into the function wearing this Zesica maxi dress. The wavy waist and neckline detailing reminds Us of the beautiful ocean waves.

8. Fall in Love with Linen: Any tan linen piece is perfect for summering on the Cape. This jumpsuit, which features dainty tied straps, will have others stopping to ask you where you bought it!

9. Cutie on the Court: When you’re not lounging on the beach, work on your tennis skills while wearing this adorable dress from Attraco!

10. Cape Cod Signature: Everyone who spends summers on the Cape owns some version of this dainty bracelet.

11. Elevated Tank: Whether you’re planning a night on the town or are hanging with friends at a beach barbecue, you’ll look chic in this ribbed tank. Wear it with jeans, linen shorts or pants, or even a skirt. The options are endless.

12. Simple Sandals: Luxe looking sandals don’t have to cost a fortune. You’ll end up wearing these Ankis slip ons all summer long.

13. Lazy in Linen: On your relaxing vacation days, you’ll end up living in these linen palazzo pants. The way they billow in the breeze will spark joy!

14. Blue and White: The unofficial colors of the Cape, you’ll see everyone wearing various shades of blue and white during your trip. Add some elegance to your wardrobe with this MakeMeChic maxi!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

15. Effortless Set: You’ll be a vision in this pretty pant set that just evokes beachy Cape Cod energy!