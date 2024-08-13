Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Don’t let anyone fool you — we still have over a month of summer left. The seasons don’t officially change until September 22, which means there’s plenty of time to soak up the sun by the pool or at the beach. Name a better reason to purchase a new bathing suit — we sure can’t! Embrace the dog days of summer by adding one of Amazon’s favorite swimsuits to your cart. Pssst, all of them are under $40!

1. Year-Round Staple: Everyone needs a classic black bikini in their swimwear wardrobe. I don’t make the rules! This one features the standard triangle top and a fuller coverage bottom that’s great for family functions or sauna sessions at the gym — just $32!

2. Feel Your Best: The high-waist on this Blooming Jelly swimsuit acts as shapewear to smooth out your midsection and leave you feeling your most confident! — just $35!

3. The Most Flattering Trend: Fact — everyone looks incredible in a one-shoulder bikini. Don’t believe me? Just wait until you slip into this pick from Yimisan. Bonus: It comes in over 25 vibrant color options — just $29!

4. Little Bonus: When you purchase this MakeMeChic bikini, you also get a matching sarong! Talk about a deal — just $29!

5. Modest Yet Flirty: Not a fan of bikinis? One-pieces can still be flirty and fun — just take this B3prity pick for example. With the criss-crossed front and ruffled sleeves, it gives off a total romantic vibe — just $37!

6. Sporty Spice: A pretty swim dress? Sign Us up! This design reminds us of the styles that were popular in the 1950s, so you’ll look totally vintage when you wear this to the pool — just $32!

7. Fan Favorite: According to Amazon shoppers, Cupshe makes some of the highest quality swimsuits. This one was made to suit all body types thanks to the secure adjustable straps — just $30!

8. Floral Vibes: Almost 3,000 shoppers adore this dainty daisy bikini from Zaful because it fits nicely and sparks joy — just $37!

9. Classy and Chic: There’s something about this simple Dokotoo one-piece that gives me Audrey Hepburn vibes. Get it in navy to really embody the starlet — just $17!

10. Greek Goddess: This Bikinx bikini comes in an array of pretty patterns that remind me of the intricate mosaics and pottery found throughout the Mediterranean. Wearing it will turn you into a work of art! — just $32!

11. When Life Gives You Lemons . . . Turn things around with this sunny lemon high-waisted bikini. It will instantly put you in a good mood! — just $35!

12. Active Fit: Surfing, jetskiing, or swimming? This sporty BMJL suit will keep you secure so you don’t experience any wardrobe malfunctions while having fun in the sun! — just $35!