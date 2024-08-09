Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There’s nothing like treating yourself to a staycation. Regardless of whether or not you’re a homebody who likes to stay in, a hotel can make you feel expensive — even if it’s in your hometown! Some hotels may offer the most luxurious beauty brands, but we know many beauty fans have a routine they want to stick to. Not sure which products to bring? We’re here to help.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: 9 Beauty Products That Will Give You an Instant Glow You glow, girl! ‘Tis the season to shimmer and shine. If you want your skin to glisten and glow in the sun this summer, then I have the best beauty products for you! I’ve tried all of these essentials myself, so I can attest to their radiance. From SPF to Status Sticks, these skincare staples […]

Whether you’re looking for makeup or skincare products, here are picks to make the most out of your staycation.