There’s nothing like treating yourself to a staycation. Regardless of whether or not you’re a homebody who likes to stay in, a hotel can make you feel expensive — even if it’s in your hometown! Some hotels may offer the most luxurious beauty brands, but we know many beauty fans have a routine they want to stick to. Not sure which products to bring? We’re here to help.
Whether you’re looking for makeup or skincare products, here are picks to make the most out of your staycation.
- Facial Cleanser: This Jennifer Garner-approved cleansing gel will wash away all the dirt, makeup, oils and debris off your skin. Thanks to its key ingredient, hyaluronic acid, this gel cleanser will also not strip away hydration.
- Retinol: For an effective beauty sleep, consider adding a retinol to your routine to transform your skin overnight. This Medik8 Crystal Retinal 3 Serum will boost hydration, smooth fine lines and brighten skin.
- Toner: You’ve probably spotted the Good Molecules Niacinamide Brightening Toner on your feed while scrolling through TikTok. This toner has niacinamide and arbutin to brighten and improve your skin, reducing hyperpigmentation.
- Brightening Essence: An essence can help revitalize skin, especially if you’re trying to balance hydration. The Novara Revitalizing Essence hydrates and brightens the dark spots on my oily skin.
- Acne Control Mask: Maybe you’re dealing with an acne breakout before checking in to your hotel room. The Murad Rapid Relief Acne Sulfur Mask has Austrian peat, sulfur and salicylic acid to treat acne and control oil.
- Sheet Mask: To achieve a natural glow, use a sheet mask. The COSRX Snail Mucin Sheet Mask (yes, the brand every content creator swears by) can repair your skin.
- Sunscreen: You can never go wrong applying the dermatologist-tested EltaMD UV Daily SPF 40 Tinted Face Sunscreen.
- Creamy Concealer: This creaseless creamy concealer from Tarte Cosmetics deserves a place in your makeup routine before dinner at the hotel. The concealer doesn’t feel heavy or cakey on skin and it can help cover any imperfections.
- Mascara: The Covergirl 3D Enhancer Mascara will give your eyelashes that full lash effect for the night.
- Body Cream: Nourish your skin right before you go to bed with the Vaseline Radiant X Deep Nourishment Body Cream.
- Root Essence: Make sure to take care of your roots using the NatureLab Tokyo SAISEI Biomimetic Peptide Treatment Essence.