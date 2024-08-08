Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to applying blush, less is more. But if you’re creating summer’s most popular makeup trend, that’s just a suggestion. This season is all about sunburnt blush. You know how your cheeks have an intense flush after getting too much sun? That’s exactly what we’re going for, sans the sun damage. Ahead, we spoke with a celebrity makeup artist who explains how to achieve the best sunburnt blush look.

First things first. If you’re not familiar with the sunburnt blush trend, here’s a quick lesson: “The sunburnt trend is putting a bright blush along the cheeks, nose, and up to the temples,” says celebrity makeup artist Natalie Dresher. “It comes from the sunburned look you get after being on vacation and is said to look youthful, cute and fun!”

It’s no secret why makeup is trending. It’s a natural way to brighten your face and looks cute on any skin tone. Also, celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Addison Rae and Bella Hadid have been spotted with flushed cheeks.

How to Achieve Sunburnt Blush

Unlike some makeup trends, this one takes just minutes to achieve. Dresher says to start with warm-toned, bright liquid blush. Then, “dab some on the back of your hand, take a brush and dab some product onto the brush,” she explains. “Start along the cheeks, dragging it up to the temples and across the bridge of your nose.” Dresher also emphasizes that it’s important to make sure the edges of the blush application are blended out with a damp beautyblender, which helps ensure the application is seamless and blended and that there are no harsh lines.

Ready to give it a try? Ahead, shop 10 of the best sunburnt blushes to add to your collection now!

Shop The Best Sunburnt Blushes

1. Saie Dew Blush Blendable Liquid Blush: This creamy liquid blush in warm terracotta is one of the best formulas for creating a sunburnt look. The blendable blush delivers just the right amount of pigment with every application and is packed with skin-nourishing ingredients. You’ll find elderberry fruit extract, licorice root extract and plant-derived glycerin to brighten and hydrate your complexion — just $25!

2. Merit Beauty Flush Balm: This blush is so simple to apply! Just dab some of the product onto your cheeks, and voilà! The color payoff is stunning and lasts all day. Plus, it offers a lightweight, satin finish that looks natural —$30 at Merit!

3. IT Cosmetics Glow with Confidence Sun Cream Blush: Shoppers rave about the healthy glow that It Cosmetic’s blush gives. Aside from the perfect pop of color, the blush is packed with hyaluronic acid, peptides and vitamin E, which leaves skin hydrated and dewy — $34 at Amazon!

4. Ogee Sculpted Face Stick: Ogee’s Sculpted Face Stick is crafted with the brand’s silky-smooth activated botanical primer, creating a smooth base for your products. The multi-use color is lightweight and packed with green coffee oil to stimulate collagen, sal tree resin to reduce the appearance of pores, and organic tapioca powder — $48 (originally $58) at Amazon!

5. RMS Beauty ReDimension Hydra Powder Blush: The Sangria shade in this RMS Beauty blush is perfection for creating a sunburnt look. It creates a multi-dimensional finish that glides effortlessly across your skin. The blush features “skin-loving ingredients like wildcrafted buriti and organic jojoba oils nourish and smooth,” the brand says — $35 at RMS Beauty!

6. Nars Powder Blush: The Nars Powder Blush is iconic. The formula lasts for up to 16 hours and doesn’t budge! It’s super silky and produces a pure pigment blend with a huge color payoff — $34 at Nars!

7. Valentino Liquirosso 2-in-1 Soft Matte Liquid Lipstick & Blush: “This bold orange-red mimics the after-sun glow we all strive for after a full day out in the sun, without the sun damage!” Dresher says — $40 at Sephora!

8. Stila Convertible Color Lip & Cheek Cream Blush: Dresher also recommends the Stila Convertible Color Lip & Cheek Cream Blush for its warm colors. “This coral peach color is perfect for those with more fair skin types to participate in this trend,” she says — $25 at Ulta!

9. Make Beauty Dewy Gel Cheek Tint in Feverish: “For those with deeper complexions, this bright red blush mimics sunburn on even the deepest of complexions,” Dresher explains. “Love the unique texture of this blush stick!” — $30 at Make Beauty!

10. Olio E Osso Tinted Balm: This multi-use moisturizing facial balm is suitable for all skin types, even mature skin! I love its smooth, cool application and how good it makes my skin feel. The pigment is beautiful and easily helps to achieve a sunburnt appearance — $28 at Credo Beauty!