Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you workout, walk, run or simply sweat a lot during the summer, you know the distinct smell of spending a little too much time outdoors. Even just existing on the couch during the summer seems to produce that earthy smell — and the sticky feeling that comes with it.

Related: 13 Loose Amazon Sundresses That Are Shockingly Slimming — Under $20 Is anyone else wearing sundresses every day? We’re obsessed with the look lately, especially since summer came early this year. There are about a million different sundresses on Amazon to choose from, but if you’re anything like Us, you don’t want something that’s tight around your midsection or that breaks the bank. We’re going for […]

Since sweating is your body’s way of trying to help you out, there’s not much you can do to stop it. That said, if you don’t like the smell (and feel) of sweat that’s been sitting for a few hours, it’s time to look beyond underarm deodorant! There are times when you can’t shower; whether you’re between work and dinner with the girls, a run and a lift, connecting flights or any two back-to-back events, it’s important to have a trick up your sleeve . . . or in your back pocket . . . or in your purse.

Unlike many body cleansing wipes, these ones are designed with nourishing natural ingredients like green tea, tea tree water, hyaluronic acid and aloe vera that don’t disrupt pH. Not only do these ingredients cleanse, but they have powerful skincare benefits as well! Aloe vera soothes, hydrates and cools the skin while tea tree brings anti-inflammatory with antimicrobial properties. Green tea is a well-known antioxidant that revitalizes the skin, giving you that just-showered feel.

You don’t have to worry about harsh chemicals with these wipes, either — the extra-gentle vegan formula is free of parabens, sulfates and fragrances, making them safe for sensitive skin and all-over use (including down there!). The wipes are quite literally the summer staple you didn’t know you needed. They’re an absolute must-have in a gym bag, beach bag, work backpack, night-out purse or travel duffel (or all of the above!).

Some wipes come in large packs, but these ones are individually wrapped for ease of use. The box comes with 15 cleansing wipes, so you’ll be covered for plenty of outings, workouts and quick outfit changes this summer. Trust Us — these wipes will remove an anxiety you didn’t know you had!

Get the Beia Refresh and Cleansing Wipes for $16 (originally $20) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 21, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not what you’re looking for? Shop some of our other favorite on-the-go products: