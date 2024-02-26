Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Owning an elite eye cream is one of our biggest beauty recommendations. The skin surrounding your eye is delicate and therefore more likely to show premature signs of aging. It’s the whole reason “eye cream” is its own category, as opposed to “cheek cream” or “chin cream.”

Giving some extra love to your eye area can have a big payoff. So let’s pump up your routine with some plumping power. One of our go-to K-beauty brands recently launched a new, supercharged version of an old favorite eye cream, and you need to see it ASAP!

This new and improved eye cream takes the impressive 26 hours of hydration from the original formula and jacks it all the way up to 48 hours of “explosive” moisture (hence the “bomb” name). It adds on elasticity-boosting peptide and barrier-boosting ceramide for a wider range of enhanced benefits. And yes, you’ll still find squalane in the mix to help seriously lock in hydration!

This lightweight cream may recharge and firm skin surrounding the eye — and even on the eyelid. It may also diminish the appearance of wrinkles like crow’s feet and eye bags.

A consumer study found that after two weeks, 96% of testers agreed the skin around their eyes looked smoother from using this cream. 93% also felt that their skin’s firmness and moisture had improved!

This Eye Bomb is dermatologist tested and contains clean, skin-friendly ingredients. It’s free of parabens, phthalates, mineral oil and sulfates SLS and SLES. It also contains less than 1% of synthetic fragrance.

Reviewers say their “eyes feel more ‘awake’” after they use this eye cream, also noting that it “looks fantastic under makeup.” Another added on to this point: “No more crusty under eye concealer for me!” A very important win for makeup lovers. We can apply, set and forget about it for the rest of the day!

This eye cream is a little bit of a splurge compared to drugstore brands, but we firmly believe its potential benefits are well worth it. Even if you keep the rest of your routine on the simple, affordable side, this cream can make an overall world of difference in your skincare game. Be one of the first to experience its greatness for yourself!

