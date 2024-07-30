Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you ask Bella Hadid, capri leggings are back! And frankly, we’re pumped about it. Not only has the model found a way to make them look incredibly chic, they’re also comfy to wear too. And while hers are on the pricier end, we were able to find a style like hers for just $10 on Amazon.

The supermodel was recently spotted out in New York City in a model-off-duty-esque outfit consisting of a cropped, off-the-shoulder long-sleeve blouse from Guizio, the Coach Brooklyn Shoulder Bag, a pair of Bonnie Clyde oval sunglasses and a pair of Sandy Liang thong mules. The whole outfit was fire, but in our opinion, her Tankair Studio cropped capris are the star. Luckily, we were able to find a pair just like them on Amazon for less — and they’re unbelievably affordable!

Get the Sinophant High Waisted Capri Leggings for just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 30, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Sinophant High Waisted Capri Leggings on Amazon have the same French girl-style cropped aesthetic as Hadid’s — just without the designer details! They’re made of a polyester and spandex fabric blend that is the perfect balance between softness and durability with a little bit of stretch. Also similar to Hadid’s pick, the leggings crop right at the knee, but have a high waistline.

Somehow the cropped length of the leggings increases their versatility more than your average pair. It’d be a rare occasion seeing long leggings paired with a heel, but somehow with a cropped length, it just works, as Hadid so beautifully illustrated. However, that doesn’t stop them from being a great loungewear companion or workout partner as well, able to be paired with sneakers and slippers too.

That’s not all! They’re also beloved by Amazon shoppers, topping the charts as a number one bestseller in leggings and racking up over 2,600 five-star ratings.

One of those reviewers ranked them as their “favorite summer leggings.” “The material is super soft and [it] washes well,” they said. “They do not pill and are not see through. [They’re] super comfy and the price can not be beat! I ended up buying two more pairs!”

Get you a pair of leggings that can do both! AKA give you chic looks like Hadid and a pair comfortable enough for workouts and lounging. Find them now on Amazon for the steal of a deal price of $10!

