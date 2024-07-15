Bella Hadid’s Khaki Suit Is the Perfect Summer Work Uniform

Bella Hadid has officially cracked the code on breezy summer office attire.

The 27-year-old model stepped out in New York City on Sunday, July 14, in a khaki-colored button-down shirt and matching straight-leg trousers. She accessorized with a brown leather belt, a light brown purse and what appeared to be worn-in brown vintage cowboy boots. She wore her hair down in beachy waves and topped off the look with a pair of chunky gold earrings and dark brown sunglasses.

Earlier that day, Hadid was spotted strolling through Chelsea in an equally stylish, albeit more revealing outfit. There, she wore a white off-the-shoulder crop top that featured long sleeves and a keyhole cut-out. She paired this with black low-waisted capri pants, black open-toed heels, sunglasses and an oversized black tote bag.

While Hadid’s outfits aren’t always office appropriate, her work life has shown no signs of slowing down. These days, she is busy promoting her latest business venture, Orebella, a line of alcohol-free perfumes infused with essential oils. The perfumes come in three distinct scents; sheer floral (jasmine, rose and tonka bean), salted muse (sea salt, olive tree and cedarwood) and blooming fire (monoi, bergamot and patchouli).

“Growing up in an Arab family, perfume and scents were almost a personality trait — I can still remember the way my grandparents smelled when they walked into a room,” Hadid told Allure in an April 30 interview. “My uncle Mahmoud was making his own essential oils in the ‘70s — woody, tobacco-smelling scents.”

Orebella’s April launch coincided with Hadid’s announcement that she was stepping back from modeling to enjoy a slower pace of life in Fort Worth, Texas.

“After 10 years of modeling, I realized I was putting so much energy and love and effort into something that, in the long run, wasn’t necessarily giving it back to me,” Hadid told Allure at the time.