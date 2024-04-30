Bella Hadid doesn’t regret putting modeling on the back burner.

In 2022, during what seemed like the height of her career — which included walking the runways of Chanel, Marc Jacobs, Coperni and appearing in campaigns for Versace, Burberry and Charlotte Tilbury — Hadid, now 27, made the decision to prioritize both her mental and physical health. (Hadid has long been candid about her struggles with depression and her ongoing battle with Lyme disease.)

“After 10 years of modeling, I realized I was putting so much energy and love and effort into something that … wasn’t necessarily giving it back to me,” Hadid told Allure in a profile published on Tuesday, April 30.

Although Hadid hasn’t completely closed the door on fashion, her life has changed drastically. She’s found love with businessman Adan Banuelos, moved to Texas and launched a fragrance brand, Ôrəbella. (A source exclusively told Us Weekly in March, “Bella’s entered a new era in her life, all thanks to Adan.”)

“I love being able to do my own hair and makeup, be happy with how I look and get ready with my girlfriends here in Texas,” Hadid told Allure. “We have the best time, and I never feel like I need to do too much. For the first time now, I’m not putting on a fake face. If I don’t feel good, I won’t go. If I don’t feel good, I take time for myself. … Now, when anybody sees me in pictures and they say, ‘I look happy,’ I genuinely am.”

Her new life has allowed her to pour into Ôrəbella, which is a nod to her name and means “iron ore” in Arabic.

“I didn’t want to just put something on the market that was another product or another perfume,” she explained to the publication. “It was something I was already extremely passionate about, and I didn’t want to keep it for myself only.”

Related: Style File: This Week in Looks A new year brings new red carpet moments. Hollywood’s leading ladies have been serving up major style inspiration while at award shows, parties, film premieres and more. We’re seeing little black dresses, glittering gowns and cutout frocks galore — all teamed with great glam, unforgettable hair and fabulous footwear. Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. […]

The scent, which debuts on Thursday, May 2, features a formula of plant oils including camellia, jojoba, shea, olive and sweet almond over a glycerine base, per Allure.