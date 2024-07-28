Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you didn’t know by now, we’re all about athleisure here at Us. Whether you’re running errands or heading to the gym, having several athleisure pieces that make you feel comforted and supported is essential. Do you need a new pair of leggings? We found a functional and stylish pair of capri leggings that will help you stay cool and active — and they’re only $36 at Amazon!

These Baleaf women’s capri leggings with pockets will become your new favorite piece of athleisure — seriously. They feature 82.5% nylon and 17.5% lycra spandex material fabrication for a sturdy, stretchy option that moves with the body and won’t restrict you. What’s more, they have a capri cut, so they stop above the ankle for extra airiness — and they have pockets for storage.

Get the Baleaf Women’s Capri Leggings with Pockets for $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of July 28, 2024, but may be subject to change.

To style these leggings, you could throw them on with sneakers and a cropped hoodie for a sporty, casual vibe that totally works for the gym. Or, you could pair them with sandals and socks for a cozy at-home ensemble that emphasizes your need for comfort. Also, these leggings come in 14 neutral colors and have an XS to XXXL size range.

While reviewing these comfy capers, a happy Amazon reviewer noted, “I LOVE these knee-length leggings. They are super comfortable and fit great. They seem very well made, wash and dry very well. I ordered another pair.”

Another reviewer said, “The fit is as expected. They’re very comfortable for either working out or dressed up with a longer tunic or jacket. I own several items from this brand. The side pocket easily holds my phone, a little money/credit card for a hands-free workout or to run to the store.”

Furthermore, whether you’re a mom constantly on the go or want new pieces to lounge around the house in, you should think about snagging these leggings from Baleaf — especially if you need options with pockets!

