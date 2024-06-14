Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’re a coffee lover, you know there’s never a bad time for coffee. A warm cup is the reason to get out of bed in the morning (of course), but another cup of joe can be an integral part of an afternoon or evening ritual — or all of the above! Most people drink at least a cup a day.

As such, drinking coffee can be an expensive habit, especially since it adds up so quickly! Think about it: Three daily Starbucks lattes would set you back about $100 a week, which is equivalent to $5,200 a year . . . yikes!

Making coffee at home is one of the most financially sound things you can do, but it can also make the best coffee — yes, even better than your Starbucks oat milk latte addiction. With the right setup, tools and machines, your kitchen can be the new morning hot spot!

Whether you’re looking to start making coffee at home or currently have a coffee machine on its last legs, we gathered some of our favorite coffee machines and accessories from Bene Casa that have Us excited to be our own baristas. Read on, baristas!

Three-Cup Coffee Maker

Reviewers can’t get enough of this portable coffee maker! It makes enough coffee for you and two friends, so don’t be shy . . . host a coffee party!

Get the Bene Casa Three Cup Coffee Maker for $36 (originally $42) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 13, 2024, but are subject to change.

Nine-Piece Espresso Set

Have you ever seen such a cute setup? Get ready to level up your kitchen decor! This nine-piece set includes a stand, four plates and four mugs.

Get the Bene Casa Nine-Piece Espresso Set for $24 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 13, 2024, but are subject to change.

Four-Cup Espresso Maker

If you’re serious about your coffee, you’ll want to check out this espresso machine. It has a built-in wand to froth and steam milk for all your cappuccinos.

Get the Bene Casa Four-Cup Espresso Maker for $72 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 13, 2024, but are subject to change.

Replacement Espresso Carafe

Mistakes happen! You don’t need a whole new machine if you lost your carafe. This stainless steel replacement is compatible with most four-cup espresso machines.

Get the Bene Casa Replacement Espresso Carafe for $13 (originally $14) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 13, 2024, but are subject to change.

Electric Espresso Maker

This electric coffee maker couldn’t be easier to use! It has an easy on/off switch, a mess-free design, a compact style and more. The vintage red hue is just a bonus!

Get the Bene Casa Electric Espresso Maker for $39 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 13, 2024, but are subject to change.

Classic Six-Cup Aluminum Espresso Maker

Bring this espresso maker to work and become everyone’s favorite person in the office. With a six-cup capacity and an aluminum silver shine, this is an equally chic and functional find!

Get the Bene Casa Classic Six-Cup Aluminum Espresso Maker for $16 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 13, 2024, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Shop more from Bene Casa here and don’t forget to fill up your cart with some of Amazon’s Daily Deals!