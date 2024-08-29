Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s hard to believe that summer is coming to an end, but it’s an exciting time if you love swapping your wardrobe out from beach bags and bikinis to coats and cardigans. If you’re already looking ahead for new picks to complete your fall fashion lineup, make sure it includes a few pairs of the best Adidas Sambas for fall. The shoes are stylish and provide all-day comfort.

The Adidas Samba shoe isn’t new to the market; it’s been around since 1950 when the sneaker first launched. Since then, it’s been one of the brand’s bestselling shoes. Recently, with more modern silhouettes and colors, fashion tastemakers and celebrities have been spotted sporting the shoes more and more, which caused a surge in popularity. Now, when Sambas are restocked, it’s hard to get your hands on a pair, especially if it’s a limited-time collaboration. But don’t worry! We rounded up eight of the best Sambas that are perfect for fall, and you can add them to your cart immediately.

A Classic Pair: This classic black and white pair of OG Sambas always sells out fast. That’s because of its sleek design and comfortable footbed, which shoppers praise. The shoes tend to run bigger, so size down — $90 at Revolve!

The Samba XLG Shoes feature an oversized version of Adidas' original design that's elevated with a mix of leather and suede. The shoes have a cream-colored hue that pairs well with autumn colors like yellows, reds and browns — $110 at Adidas!

It's hard to believe that Adidas' and Sporty & Rich's Olympic Sambas are still in stock. The sneakers "draw on the retro athletic styles Sporty & Rich is known for. They're made from contrasts of supple leather, smooth satin and plush suede," Adidas says. The design has vintage details like the brand's three-stripes and timeless gum soles — $120 at Net-a-Porter!

This gorgeous lavender pair of sneakers is the best pair to transition from summer into fall. In addition to the coveted color, these Sambas include a suede and leather upper with rubber gum sole, lace-up front and padded low-cut collar — $100 at Revolve!

The Adidas Samba OG Shoes add a pop of color to your fall wardrobe. While the Sambas have simple white canvas, detailed with Adidas' classic stripes in red — $100 at Dick's Sporting Goods!

Did you know that you can also get Samba shoes with prints? Yes, you can! This pair comes decorated with tiny floral prints that give the shoes even more character — $100 at Dick's Sporting Goods!

If you 're looking for a shiny pair of sneakers that aren't entirely metallic, opt for this pick at Nordstrom. The sneakers offer an extra low profile and a subtle metallic leather which gives off a slight shimmer — $100 at Nordstrom!

If you ‘re looking for a shiny pair of sneakers that aren’t entirely metallic, opt for this pick at Nordstrom. The sneakers offer an extra low profile and a subtle metallic leather which gives off a slight shimmer — $100 at Nordstrom! Chic Black: While we love a pop of color for fall, it’s hard to resist a traditional pair of black Sambas. The leather pairs perfectly with a knitted cardigan, right on time to usher in fall — $180 (originally $190) at Amazon!