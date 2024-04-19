Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There’s nothing like strolling through the streets of a major city like Los Angeles or New York. You never know which celebrity you’ll happen to see. Shoppers in New York City’s bustling Soho area were in for a treat on Thursday, April 18.

The paparazzi snapped shots of supermodel-turned-entrepreneur Karlie Kloss casually walking down the street in a comfy athleisure-approved ensemble. She wore a track jacket, and leggings, and topped off her look with sunglasses and celeb-loved Adidas Samba sneakers. Her look is perfect for running weekend errands or going back and forth to a workout class. If you’d like to recreate Kloss’ NYC style, you’re in luck. The exact Adidas sneakers she wore are on sale right now at Zappos!

There’s no denying the impact of the Adidas Samba. The gender-inclusive sneakers have been worn by countless celebs like Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lawrence, and Katie Holmes. The trendy sneakers feature the Adidas classic three-stripe logo on each style. The leather uppers and round-toe suede overlay deliver a nod to retro shoe styles. They also have a ClimaLite insole and soft textile lining for breathability and comfort. Plus, they have a durable rubber outsole to provide substantial traction.

These sneakers are so versatile. Best of all? You don’t have to look too far for style inspiration. Every A-lister who has worn these sneaks is a great resource for outfit ideas. You can rock them like Kloss with leggings and a track jacket or dress them up with jeans and a graphic T-shirt. You can even wear them to work with trousers, a fitted bodysuit, and an oversized blazer.

Get the Adidas Samba for $90 (originally $100) at Zappos!

You can snag these celeb-approved sneakers in so many different shades. Adidas recently released the trendy shoe in stylish spring colorways for a pop of color as the weather warms up. The white/solar red/off-white shade is one of our favorite colorways!

If you want to add a celeb-approved sneaker to your footwear collection, opt for the Adidas Samba sneakers. They’re so versatile and if you’re ever in doubt, you have tons of celebrities to look to for style inspo.

