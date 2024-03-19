Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
When a pair of sneakers is spotted on one celebrity, we know it deserves some hype. But when it’s often spotted on multiple A-listers on numerous occasions, it deserves its own Wikipedia page. This is true in the case of the Adidas Sambas sneakers, which have been spotted on countless celebs such as Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lawrence and more. Thanks to their viral success, they’re often sold out — but happen to be in stock at Zappos right now!
These sneakers tend to make the roster as a part of stars’ everyday, off-duty style – so they’re clearly a comfortable choice. For example, Swift was snapped wearing them in a casually-cool way while on a trip to Buenos Aires, Argentina — pairing them with a graphic sweatshirt, dark blue jeans and a Prada crossbody bag. And in a similar fashion, Lawrence was photographed out in Los Angeles with her son, Cy Maroney, teaming the sneakers with a baseball cap, baggy jeans, a sweatshirt and some oversized sunglasses. Other celebrity fans of the shoe include Gigi Hadid, Katie Holmes and Sofia Richie-Grainge. Good company!
The Adidas Sambas feature the classic three-stripe logo on each side, plus contain a retro-style design including leather uppers, a rounded-toe styling with suede overlay and a color-block heel tab. For comfort, the sneakers have a breathable ClimaLite insole and soft textile lining. They also have substantial traction, as they’re made with a durable rubber outsole.
Perfect for your own casually-cool off-duty style or a new pair of spring sneakers, the Adidas Sambas can be paired with plenty of laid-back outfits. There’s plenty of celebrity inspiration to get you started, but you can also put your own spin on them. They can be paired with everything from sweatpants or leggings for a quick coffee or grocery run, but can also be dressed up a little with jeans or even a skirt for an afternoon lunch with friends.
