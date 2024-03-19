Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When a pair of sneakers is spotted on one celebrity, we know it deserves some hype. But when it’s often spotted on multiple A-listers on numerous occasions, it deserves its own Wikipedia page. This is true in the case of the Adidas Sambas sneakers, which have been spotted on countless celebs such as Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lawrence and more. Thanks to their viral success, they’re often sold out — but happen to be in stock at Zappos right now!

These sneakers tend to make the roster as a part of stars’ everyday, off-duty style – so they’re clearly a comfortable choice. For example, Swift was snapped wearing them in a casually-cool way while on a trip to Buenos Aires, Argentina — pairing them with a graphic sweatshirt, dark blue jeans and a Prada crossbody bag. And in a similar fashion, Lawrence was photographed out in Los Angeles with her son, Cy Maroney, teaming the sneakers with a baseball cap, baggy jeans, a sweatshirt and some oversized sunglasses. Other celebrity fans of the shoe include Gigi Hadid, Katie Holmes and Sofia Richie-Grainge. Good company!

Get the Adidas Sambas sneakers (Originally $100) on sale for just $90 at Zappos!

Related: 21 Activewear Looks From Amazon That Rival Luxury Brands in Cost and Quality When we need more motivation to hit the gym, we hit the mall! Shopping for new activewear is always our strategy for exercise inspiration. But many of the most popular athletic apparel brands are way too expensive! We can’t justify spending over $100 on a new pair of leggings. If you want the luxury look […]

The Adidas Sambas feature the classic three-stripe logo on each side, plus contain a retro-style design including leather uppers, a rounded-toe styling with suede overlay and a color-block heel tab. For comfort, the sneakers have a breathable ClimaLite insole and soft textile lining. They also have substantial traction, as they’re made with a durable rubber outsole.

Perfect for your own casually-cool off-duty style or a new pair of spring sneakers, the Adidas Sambas can be paired with plenty of laid-back outfits. There’s plenty of celebrity inspiration to get you started, but you can also put your own spin on them. They can be paired with everything from sweatpants or leggings for a quick coffee or grocery run, but can also be dressed up a little with jeans or even a skirt for an afternoon lunch with friends.

Related: These Bright Tory Burch Sandals Will Freshen Your Closet for Spring The bright color season officially starts tomorrow! It feels like we’ve been waiting for spring since February — thank goodness it’s finally here! It’s time to retire your neutral boots and jackets for the year and replace them with vibrant sneakers and sandals. If you’ve been on the lookout for a pair of shoes to […]

While celebrity-worn styles tend to boast designer price tags, you can find the Adidas Sambas sneakers on sale right now for under $100 at Zappos. Such a score!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

See it: Get the Adidas Sambas sneakers (Originally $100) on sale for just $90 at Zappos!