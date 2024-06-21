Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s hot. It’s extremely hot outside. And if it isn’t yet hot where you are, best believe it will be soon. You’re going to want to make sure you have the best chance at staying cool that you can possibly get, and you can do that by having a great air conditioner installed. Once the temperatures start to rise (or continue to) exponentially, you’ll be glad that you did. But of course it’s understandable if you haven’t yet bought one. Air conditioners can be expensive.

That’s why we’ve scoured the internet for some of the best deals we can find on air conditioners. You can snag one for a great price and bring it home to stay cool all summer long. Whether you want a small window unit or a larger air conditioner, you can save big on these options on sale right now.

These Are the 10 Best Air Conditioner Deals Today

1. GE Window Air Conditioner Unit: This 5,000 BTU unit is perfect for cooling down small rooms – just $164!

2. Honeywell Portable Air Conditioner: Roll this air conditioning unit around to the places in your home you need to cool the most – just $320!

3. Black+Decker Portable Air Conditioner: Plant this portable air conditioner in your home for reliably chilly air when you need it– just $340!

4. Frigidaire Window-Mounted Air Conditioner: Set up this air conditioner in the window of the room you want cooled down and it’ll get icy quick – just $210!



5. LG Window Air Conditioner: This is a powerful window unit that you can adjust the fan speeds on to get cooling tailored to your liking – just $464!



6. LG Portable Air Conditioner: You’ll want this portable AC to cool down larger areas in your home or bigger rooms – just $308!

7. Shinco Portable Air Conditioner: Use this unit’s 15,000 BTU power to bring the power of air conditioning to anywhere in your home – just $315!

8. Hykolity Window Air Conditioner: You can control this window unit via Wi=Fi and a companion app if you’d like – just $225!

9. Zukben Mini Portable Air Conditioner: Short on funds? You can use this small AC unit to cool your space for little over the price of dinner out– just $60!

10. Romoty Wall-Mounted Air Conditioner and Heater: Be ready for both summer and winter temperatures with this handy mounted wall unit – just $60!