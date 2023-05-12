16 Best Aluminum-Free Deodorants in 2023

Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

As it is becoming more and more common to be picky about the chemicals that we expose ourselves to, you might be starting to rethink what kinds of ingredients are in your health and beauty products. One move that a lot of people are making is switching to an aluminum-free deodorant to ensure that they aren’t exposing their skin to any unnecessary chemicals, as this is a product that you likely use every single day.

To help you make the switch to an aluminum-free deodorant, we have rounded up the 16 best aluminum-free deodorants currently available on the market. Whether you’re looking for something basic and simple, or a deodorant that will help to build the base for your signature scent, one thing is for certain – your skin will thank you for going aluminum-free.

At the top of our list of the best aluminum-free deodorant is the Classic Deodorant from Blu Atlas. Using bamboo extract and sage leaf to neutralize any smells and absorbent volcanic ash to provide some control over how much sweat your skin produces, this product packs an absolute punch that will have you smelling fresh all day long. The best part is that it is completely free from any aluminum, so you don’t need to worry about what you are putting on your skin. There are no harmful ingredients in this deodorant, as not only is it aluminum-free, but it is also free from any parabens, is cruelty-free, and is a vegan formula. The ingredients have been derived from at least 96% natural sources, allowing you to rest assured that you are giving your skin the natural treatment that it deserves. This is a great choice for anyone who is looking to use a clean formula to help them manage their body odor daily.

Gentle, soothing, yet highly effective, the Drunk Elephant Sweet Pitti™ Deodorant Cream is one of the best investments you can make for your skin. This powerful formula comes in cream form, allowing it to smoothly glide onto the skin and prevent any irritation from occurring. It uses bleeding of arrowroot and mandelic acid to absorb moisture from your skin and kill odor-causing bacteria from the source. There is no aluminum in the formula, as well as zero parabens, silicones, sulfates, essential oils, dyes, fragrances, and alcohol, so you can be confident you’re not exposing your skin to anything that will do more harm than good.

You won’t be surprised to find out that Drunk Elephant has also included some of their signature skincare elements in this product. Featuring marula oil to ensure that your underarms stay smooth and well hydrated, as well as a pH of 4.0 to ensure the skin stays balanced, this is the ultimate product for the skincare obsessed as it does so much more than just kill body odor.

The level of research and technology that is included in our self-care products these days is astonishing, and the Type: A deodorant is a stellar example of this. The deodorant has been designed to go on as a cream that is easily absorbed into the skin. It is then “sweat-activated”, meaning that once you start sweating, the odor-fighting compounds contained in the formula will be released throughout the day when needed. If you’re looking for all-day protection, this deodorant has you covered.

The ingredients are of the highest quality and match the brand’s ethos of providing clean, green products that won’t break the bank. Glycerin and organic aloe are star players in this formula, ensuring the deodorant glides onto the skin and gently moisturizes it, leaving you with better-looking and smelling underarms. It also contains 50% less baking soda than competitor deodorants, allowing for sweat absorption without overloading the skin. As well as containing no aluminum, this deodorant is also free from toxins and parabens, making it the perfect choice for anyone who is wanting to incorporate more green-focused products into their routines.

Beekman’s 1802 Milk Stick All-Day Odor Protection Invisible Deodorant is here to help you solve one of the most annoying issues that come with being a deodorant user; the unsightly white and yellow stains that appear on your clothes after deodorant use. Free from any mineral oils, alcohols, fragrances, synthetic colorants, sulfates, phthalates, and aluminum, this deodorant does not contain anything that will stain your clothes. It is so invisible you will probably forget you ever put it on!

The formula is also extremely powerful at blocking any body odor, using citrus peel oil and coconut oil as antibacterial agents to kill off any odor-causing bacteria before it has a chance to produce a smell. Goats milk is also featured in this ingredient list, as it is ultra-hydrating and will work to improve the look and feel of your underarms. This deodorant is truly a game changer as you no longer have to worry about staining your clothes, but you also don’t have to compromise on the efficiency of the product. It is truly a win-win on both fronts!

If you take your skincare seriously and are wanting to incorporate it into as much of your daily self-care routine as possible, then consider trying the Kosasport Chemistry AHA Deodorant. As a subsidiary of the ever-popular Kosas skincare brand, Kosasport is here to provide skincare-based solutions for those who are highly active. Unsurprisingly, this deodorant is a serum that is packed with both skincare and odor-fighting ingredients to leave your underarms in the best shape possible.

Lactic and hyaluronic acids are at the heart of this formula to hydrate the skin and exfoliate lumps or bumps that could have occurred after years of using regular deodorant. Mandelic acid is also included to improve the overall evenness and tone of the skin, fighting against darkness and keeping it looking supple and smooth. In terms of odor-fighting ingredients, the powerful properties of shikimic acid have been utilized to neutralize any odor and fight bacteria on the skin. This is a great all-around product that is perfect for all skin types.

Another one of the best aluminum-free deodorants is the Caudalie Vino Fresh Natural Stick Deodorant. This is thanks to its inclusion of 98% naturally derived ingredients and powerful formula that will keep you smelling fresh all day long. Bacteria on the skin is killed by organic eucalyptus and grape water, which in turn neutralizes odors and keeps the underarms smelling clean.

Glycerin is also included in the ingredient lineup, allowing for a smooth and easy-to-apply deodorant that won’t dry the skin out. In fact, this product actually works to soothe and calm any irritation that may have occurred on the underarms after shaving or exfoliation, making it a fantastic product to reach for every day. The formula is free from any aluminum and parabens, so you can rest assured that you’re not putting your health and well-being at risk by using this product. The best part? This deodorant works for over 24 hours, so one application in the morning will have you covered and protected all day and all night.

A list describing aluminum and paraben-free deodorants would not be complete without the mention of Native Deodorant. This bestselling formula is beloved in the health and beauty community as it is extremely powerful and prevents odor, but is still gentle on the skin and only includes skin-friendly ingredients. It uses probiotics and tapioca starch to kill odor-causing bacteria and also prevents excessive sweating. The base of the formula is coconut oil and shea butter, so it applies very smoothly and doesn’t leave any sticky or drying residue. It also means that this is a nourishing formula that will help to support the health of the skin it is applied to, creating soft and smoother-looking skin after every application.

Native deodorants are a staple in many people’s routines all around the world, and with good reason. The brand provides products that perform consistently without compromising on the quality of ingredients or the price point. Our favorite from them is their Coconut & Vanilla Deodorant, which is a powerful way to ensure that you smell clean and fresh all day long. This formula is extremely rich and hydrating, featuring coconut oil and shea butter as its main components to deeply absorb into the skin and prevent any irritation from occurring.

To prevent body odor, this deodorant harnesses the powers of probiotics to kill any odor-causing bacteria. Tapioca starch is also featured in this deodorant to provide you with some additional sweat absorption and control. Additionally, we can’t forget the amazing coconut and vanilla fragrance of this product. What we love is that this deodorant doesn’t use fragrance to simply try and mask any body odor. The fragrance is an extra, meaning you will smell great when wearing it, and you can be confident that no body odor will start peeking through.

The next product on our list of the best aluminum-free deodorants is a fan favorite. Oars + Alps’ Natural Deodorant is a stand-out player on the market currently due to its commitment to provide aluminum-free solutions to all users. This deodorant is about as clean as it gets – it is free from parabens, phthalates, alcohol, and of course, aluminum. It is a non-sticky formula that dries quickly into the skin while still creating a barrier to protect and heal the skin from any friction-based irritation that may have occurred throughout the day.

This makes it a great option for those with sensitive and irritation-prone skin, as it has also been dermatologically tested and is made with 100% plant-based ingredients, so you aren’t running the risk of causing a skin flare-up. As a bonus, this deodorant also contains the brand’s signature alpine caribou moss complex, which works to penetrate deep into your pores and hydrate and soften your skin. This will leave you with better-looking underarms that are protected from body odor throughout the day.

If you thought hops were just used as an ingredient in your favorite craft beer, think again. Ursa Major has discovered that these powerful little plants also have incredible deodorizing properties, and have thus created their award-winning Hoppin’ Fresh Deodorant. Screened with a calming peppermint and eucalyptus fragrance, one application of this deodorant will keep you protected from body odor for hours to come, ensuring that you stay smelling fresh and clean.

The formula also contains kaolin clay, which acts as an absorbing agent to soak up excess sweat. This makes it a fantastic product for those struggling with excess sweat production, and who are wanting to manage it without using harmful ingredients or super-expensive products. Ursa Major has formulated this deodorant to ensure that it will not stain your clothes, and it is also free from any nasty ingredients (even gluten), so this product is a great choice for those looking to switch over to an aluminum-free deodorant.

It is perfectly normal to sweat and produce body odor in places other than your underarms. If this sounds like something you’re dealing with, don’t worry, there are deodorants out there for you that can help you manage this. Even better? This one is completely aluminum free. Introducing the Curie Deodorant, a body spray that acts as a deodorant anywhere on your body. Formulated with triethyl curate and probiotics, this powerful product will destroy odor-causing bacteria on your skin in seconds with just a few sprays.

It is 100% baking soda and aluminum-free, so you can be confident that even the most sensitive skin on your body will benefit from this product. We love how easy it is to apply thanks to the aerosol spray bottle, and it is the perfect product for your early morning rush thanks to the fast drying formula. This should be your go-to product if you are struggling with body odor in places that traditional deodorant isn’t designed for, and you can be confident that you will receive fantastic results.

If you don’t struggle with excessive sweating, then you don’t need to be using strong antiperspirants to prevent your body from releasing sweat altogether. Skin is designed to sweat, and it is best that you allow your body to partake in its natural processes. However, you still want to be protected from producing body odors. Rosie Jane understands all of this and has created a deodorant that will allow your skin to sweat while still making sure that you aren’t producing any smells.

Sugar-cane alcohol, organic aloe vera, and glycerin are all combined in this formula to create a product that kills bacteria and eliminates odor at the source. It is made with naturally derived ingredients and is free from aluminum, so it is safe for all skin types and concerns. The brand’s signature essential oil blend also features in this deodorant, allowing for an intoxicating herbal fragrance that will trail behind you throughout the day.

Did you know that the viral beauty brand Glossier creates a lot more than just makeup products? Their deodorant is one of our favorite products of theirs due to how well the powerhouse formula works. Glossier has a reputation for only using the very best ingredients, and their deodorant is no exception to this. You truly won’t find a similar formula on the market.

Magnesium hydroxide, elderberry extract, and potato starch come together to create a formula that kills bacteria, prevents odors, and also provides a small amount of sweat control. It is a coconut oil base, meaning it glides on smoothly and easily melts into the skin, providing additional hydration to your underarm area. This deodorant doesn’t contain anything that will hurt your skin, as it is formulated without aluminum, baking soda, parabens, or exfoliating acids. All it does is prevent body odor and leave you with smooth underarms that are resistant to future irritation.

Sometimes despite our best efforts after shaving and exfoliating, our underarms can still appear darker and discolored. While it’s nothing to worry about, you might feel like it inhibits your confidence when wearing a sleeveless or tank top. Luckily, the Nécessaire Deodorant Gel has been designed to help you with just that problem. Not only is this a powerful deodorant that uses natural ingredients to neutralize and prevent any nasty odors, but it also contains ingredients that will help to even out the skin tone in your underarms.

It uses AHAs to exfoliate away any skin build-up, leaving it soft and smooth, as well as niacinamide, a well-known skincare ingredient that does a fantastic job at evening out skin tone. It will work to combat any hyperpigmentation and remove any darkness that may have occurred in your underarms. The result is a great-smelling underarm area that also looks and feels its best.

If you’re looking for a product that is simple, clean, and will deliver proven results, we recommend the Salt & Stone Bergamot & Eucalyptus Natural Deodorant. This deodorant ticks all the boxes – it is gentle on the skin, tough on body odor, and has a fantastic fragrance. Additionally, it is also a stain-free formula, meaning you don’t have to worry about your clothes getting stained when using this product.

Salt & Stone have kept the formula as simple as possible, creating it without any silicones, petrochemicals, parabens, phthalates, sulfates, artificial fragrances, or of course, aluminum. You can wear this deodorant with the confidence that you aren’t hurting your skin, and that you are doing your skin some good thanks to the inclusion of hydrating hyaluronic acid. It is also lightly scented with a delicious bergamot fragrance that serves as a great base for your signature perfume or cologne. This is a great all-round product for anyone looking to go aluminum free.

Sometimes the best products are the ones that don’t break the bank, and the Secret Aluminum Free Deodorant proves that this couldn’t be more true. This deodorant eliminates odor from the source while still being gentle on the skin in your underarms and allowing your skin to partake in its natural sweating process. Despite being a dry stick formula that has been formulated without aluminum, talc, or parabens, this deodorant is so powerful that it promises up to 48 hours’ worth of protection. This extended level of protection makes it perfect for those who are highly active and need that extra level of coverage.

Last, but certainly not least on our list of the best aluminum-free deodorants, is the Rosy Pits Daily Deodorant from Megababe. This cult classic product has received its fanbase for a reason – it truly prevents any and all body odor from occurring throughout the day. The formula uses enzymes that work to break down the bacteria on the skin before they can mix with your sweat, preventing any smells from occurring. It also works to soothe and calm underarm skin, using willow bark, oatmeal, and amino acids to soften and smooth out your underarm area. It is completely aluminum-free and also contains zero parabens, making this a great choice for anyone who is wanting to be conscious about what they are putting on their skin.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why do I have body odor?

While most people have body odor, many do not know why or how they produce it. There is a common misconception that body odor is caused by sweat, however, this is just a small piece of the puzzle.

Sweat is an odorless substance and on its own will not produce any smell whatsoever. However, your sweat contains protein molecules that are broken down into acid by the bacteria that live on your skin. This is what creates the strong smell. As sweat is a key component in the production of body odor, the more you sweat the higher chance you have of producing body odor. If you think about it, this makes sense as people generally start producing body odor when their sweat glands start to become more active during puberty.

You can produce body odor from just about anywhere on the body, however, the most common places are the groin, feet, and of course, underarms. No one likes being around an unpleasant smell, so you must do your best to mitigate body odor. The best way of doing this is by practicing good hygiene and regularly washing, as well as using either an antiperspirant or deodorant to kill the smell.

Why should I use deodorant?

Deodorant is one of the key products you need to be using to prevent body odor. Unlike antiperspirant, deodorant allows for your skin to sweat and instead works by killing any smell that may be produced by the bacteria and sweat mixing. It is typically applied on the underarms as this is the most common site of body odor, however, products exist to help you tackle odor on other parts of the body as well. It works by using an alcohol-based formula that alters the pH level of your skin to create an acidic environment that is inhospitable for odor-causing bacteria to live in. This in turn prevents any odor from being produced.

If you don’t struggle with excessive sweating, deodorant is the right product for you as you are likely not looking to prevent excess moisture production, and are instead just looking to manage body odor. Luckily, the product is inexpensive, accessible, and easy to use. Using deodorant is a vital part of any self-care routine and is the hallmark of good hygiene.

What is aluminum and should I avoid it?

Aluminum salts are a popular ingredient in many sweat reduction products due to their highly effective nature. They work by melting on your skin and penetrating your pores, plugging them up and preventing any sweat from being able to be released. Many antiperspirant products thus include aluminum in their ingredient list.

However, recent research has raised some concerns as to whether applying aluminum to the skin every day in deodorant/antiperspirant is safe and good for your health. Some studies have shown that aluminum in deodorant/antiperspirant could potentially increase the likelihood of breast cancer due to the proximity of underarms to the breast area.

It must be noted that the research on this is conflicting and limited, however, it is better to be safe than sorry and avoid anything potentially carcinogenic in your everyday life. Aluminum can also be very hard on your skin barrier, giving you another reason to avoid using it daily.

On top of all this, aluminum in deodorant is the root cause of the yellow or dark stains that often appear on the underarms of your clothes. Switching to an aluminum-free deodorant means the longevity of your clothes will be preserved and you won’t be left with any unsightly stains.

Not done shopping? Explore more of our favorite products below: