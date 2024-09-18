Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s Wednesday, which means we’re halfway through the work week! If you’re already looking forward to counting the days until the weekend, let us help pass the time with some retail therapy. Luckily for us, Amazon has the best fashion deals around. To get us through hump day, we compiled a list of the best deals to shop.

Amazon is packed with discounted fashion items you don’t want to miss, especially if you need to stock up on new fall picks. We were shocked to see the stylish selections while scouring the site today. You can browse denim shackets, active skorts, caravans, leggings and more for up to 50% off today! Ahead, see 8 of the best deals you can shop while trying to pass the time!

An Oversized Hoodie for Fall: This casual hoodie is perfect for layering or lounging on chilly days. It features a wide-mouth hood and front pocket for added warmth and details. The sweatshirt is available in 44 colors — $30 (originally $53) at Amazon!

Everyday Leggings: Crz Yoga leggings are one of the bestselling pairs that you can get on Amazon. They have a buttery soft feel that rivals more expensive brands. The leggings have plenty of stretch paired with light compression for optional comfort. They come in 30 colors! — $29 (originally $32) at Amazon!

Casual Jean Shacket: The Vetinee Oversized Button Up is a must-have piece for fall. The denim jacket is lightweight but provides enough warmth when you need it. It's also detailed with buttons and frayed hems at the bottom — $33 (originally $51) at Amazon!

A Ribbed Knit: Do you need to add new sweaters to your wardrobe this fall? You're in luck! This Crewneck Ribbed Knit has a pullover design, side split hemline, oversized design, and vertical grain cuffs. Shoppers say it's perfect for wearing with jeans and leggings — $30 (originally $60) at Amazon!

A Two-Piece Set: Two-piece outfits are a lifesaver when you need to get out the door. We recommend snagging this sweatshirt and sweatpant set from Anrabess, which is on sale today. Both pieces are soft and cozy whether you stay in or run errands — $37 (originally $60) at Amazon!

A Pair of Wide Leg Jeans: Sidefeel Wide Leg Jeans offer a stylish look with all the comfort. The denim showcases a wide leg and high waist, which flatters all figures. The waistband also helps to smooth the midsection — $28 (originally $40) at Amazon!

An Open Cardigan: This oversized cardigan is another treasure trove find-of-the-day. It's easy to put on for morning workouts or with a cute fall dress — $28 (originally $56) at Amazon!

This oversized cardigan is another treasure trove find-of-the-day. It’s easy to put on for morning workouts or with a cute fall dress — $28 (originally $56) at Amazon! An Active Skort: Ekouaer Active Performance Skort is made from breathable fabric for all-day comfort. It’s wrinkle-resistant, moisture-wicking and quick-drying. The lightweight skirt moves with you and includes built-in shorts for privacy. Pair with a tank top and a sweater for fall — $19 (originally $27) at Amazon!