Amazon Prime Day has officially kicked off! The 2024 shopping event takes place Tuesday and Wednesday, July 16-17. It’s the biggest two-day Amazon sale of the year, and we can score the best deals on everything we need for our homes. While many of us go straight to fashion and beauty deals, we also need to pay attention to tech and home deals, as we can get the bang for our buck on electronics.

If you want to upgrade that old-fashioned vacuum cleaner you got as a hand-me-down, you need a robot vacuum that can do everything.

You can use your phone to set up and turn on a robot vacuum. They can clean (and sometimes even mop) the floor with their compelling, futuristic features. Many also let you schedule regular cleanings so you can truly relax.

Here are the best robot vacuum deals you can score on this Prime Day:

With a robot vacuum, you can clean your house without the stress. Robot vacuums feature incredible suction power that can instantly remove dirt and pet hair.

A robot vacuum cleaner can pick up a variety of messes off the floor; it removes dirt, hair, debris, crumbs and more. It can then guide itself back to its charging station to power back up to keep your floors in tip-top shape.

The cool thing about some more advanced robot vacuums is that you do not need to empty them every time. They can self-empty, leaving you totally free for long stretches of time. This saves you ample time to do whatever you need to get done in the house.

Looking for something else? Explore more robot vacuums on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2024 here! See all Prime Day deals here!