The Best Anti-Aging Eye Creams for Those in Their 60s

Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

As we mature, the eye area tends to go through some of the most noticeable transformations. A decrease in natural collagen, elastin and moisture levels can lead to fine lines, wrinkles, crow’s feet, a loss in elasticity and firmness, and more. While we may not be able to reverse time, we can use a well-formulated eye cream to help soften these signs of aging. If your eyes are in need of a pick-me-up, you’ve come to the right place. We’re diving into the best anti-aging eye creams for the 60s and beyond.

The Benefits of Using an Eye Cream

There’s a lot of debate as to whether an eye cream is actually necessary. However, we sit firmly in the camp that a quality eye cream can be incredibly beneficial – especially for those looking to minimize and prevent signs of aging.

The skin around the eyes is often neglected compared to other parts of the face. Given that this skin is so thin and delicate, it’s already prone to showing signs of aging. Providing it with extra support is essential for helping the skin around the eyes look and feel its absolute best.

For men and women in their 60s (and beyond), a well-formulated eye cream can help lessen the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and firm the skin and boost elasticity for a more youthful appearance. The right formula can provide preventative measures, helping to slow down the formation of fine lines and wrinkles and prevent further loss in firmness and volume.

Over the years, our skin tends to lose more moisture, leading to drier skin. A good eye cream will counteract this decline in our skin’s natural moisture levels, helping to plump and hydrate for soft and supple skin.

What to Look For in an Anti-Aging Eye Cream

If you want to ensure you choose an effective anti-aging eye cream, you’ll need to look at the ingredient list. Some of the best ingredients for firming, softening lines and wrinkles, and boosting elasticity include retinol, vitamin C and peptides. As an alternative to retinol, you can look for formulas made with bakuchiol. This plant-derived retinol alternative offers similar anti-aging benefits, but comes with a much lower risk of causing irritation or dryness.

Antioxidant-rich ingredients are essential. Antioxidants help fight the effects of free radicals from environmental aggressors, which can damage the skin and lead to signs of aging. In addition to vitamin C, some great ingredients to look for include vitamin E, algae extracts and caffeine.

Finally, you’ll want to look for formulas made with hydrating ingredients. As noted, our skin’s natural moisture levels decrease as we get older. This not only leads to dryness and texture issues, but can emphasize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Some of the best ingredients for plumping the skin with moisture include squalane, glycerin, sodium hyaluronate, hyaluronic acid, plant oils and shea butter.

How and When to Apply an Eye Cream

To make the most of the eye cream you add to your routine, you’ll want to make sure you are applying it consistently and correctly. In general, an eye cream can be applied two times per day (morning and night) to ensure your skin is getting optimal benefits 24 hours a day.

However, there are some exceptions to this rule. Many of the best anti-aging eye creams are made with retinol, a vitamin A derivative that tackles many of the most common signs of aging. While it’s incredibly effective, it is a strong ingredient that can cause dryness and irritation when used too frequently. It can degrade when exposed to UV light, which means it won’t be able to perform at its best. With this in mind, you generally only want to apply a retinol-based eye cream in the evening, and pick another product to apply during the day. For those who are new to this skincare ingredient, it may be smart to only apply it every other night at the beginning to allow your skin to adjust.

As far as how to apply your eye cream, the main rule to keep in mind is that you’ll want to apply it with a gentle touch in order to care for the delicate skin around the eyes. Using your ring finger (which has the softest touch), pick up some of the product, and then lightly tap it underneath your eye and up toward the brow bone. Tapping (rather than rubbing) will stop you from tugging on the skin, which can lead to irritation and cause damage.

For eye creams that come with a rollerball or metal tip applicator, you’ll still want to apply with the gentlest touch possible while using the applicator. If necessary, you can use your ring finger to tap in any excess product.

The Best Anti-Aging Eye Creams for 60s

Ready to find the perfect eye cream for your needs? Let’s go over our comprehensive list of the best anti-aging eye creams for the 60s and beyond.

We’ve been impressed by every Blu Atlas product we’ve tested, so it was no surprise that we instantly fell in love with the company’s multi-tasking Eye Stick. It’s not only made with some of the best ingredients for minimizing signs of aging and supporting general skin health, but it has a super clean formula. The vegan and cruelty-free eye cream is made without synthetic fragrances, parabens, phthalates or sulfates. Even better, 96% of the ingredients used in the formula are derived from natural origins, making it one of the most effective nature-powered solutions on the market.

Blu Atlas’s Eye Stick is powered by a stable, science-backed form of vitamin C called ascorbic acid. Ascorbic acid stimulates the production of collagen, helping to firm the skin and soften the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles around the eyes. This antioxidant defends the skin against the damaging effects of free radicals, and has potent brightening properties – making it an excellent solution for those prone to dark circles.

Another anti-aging powerhouse in the formula is palmitoyl tripeptide-5. This peptide works alongside the vitamin C, helping to firm the skin while softening lines for a more youthful appearance.

In addition to these anti-aging ingredients, the formula is packed with other ingredients that enhance the skin around the eyes. Rose flower water and caffeine-rich canephora seed extract minimize puffiness and dark circles, while algae extract fortifies the skin. Niacinamide soothes and lightens dark circles, while hydrating ingredients like squalane and sodium hyaluronate plump and soften the skin.

One of our favorite bakuchiol-powered eye creams is this product from clean beauty brand Herbivore. It is designed to firm, lift and smooth as it deeply hydrates. It partners this plant-based retinol alternative with even more highly-effective anti-aging ingredients, and has the clinical trial results to back it up. Just 10 minutes after application, 87% of participants agreed that their skin felt more hydrated, while 81% noted that it felt firmer.

The 1% concentration of bakuchiol works alongside peptides derived from quinoa. As the bakuchiol firms the skin and softens the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and crow’s feet, the peptides minimize puffiness and lessen eyelid creases to promote a youthful, more lifted look. These powerful ingredients are joined by honey locust seed, an ingredient packed with polysaccharides that lifts and tightens the skin.

As this trio of ingredients works on signs of aging, additional ingredients soothe and hydrate the skin to improve softness and comfort. They include shea butter, squalane, glycerin and Rosa damascena extract.

Beyond the quality and effectiveness of ingredients, we appreciate what isn’t included in the ingredient list. The eye cream is vegan and cruelty-free, and is made without fragrances, dyes, parabens, phthalates or synthetic preservatives.

A splurge-worthy anti-aging eye cream that we can’t get enough of is cult-favorite The Eye Concentrate from La Mer. This luxurious cream douses dry skin with much-needed moisture while tackling signs of aging and dark circles to promote a youthful and rejuvenated appearance. The company even claims that it will improve the overall appearance of the skin around the eyes after just 21 days of consistent use.

The Eye Concentrate (which is made without phthalates, parabens or sulfates) has a rich texture that absorbs quickly into the skin. It features the company’s proprietary Miracle Broth, a blend of sea kelp, citrus, eucalyptus and additional nourishing vitamins and minerals. The Miracle Broth is formulated to renew cells and hydrate the under-eye area while soothing, brightening and smoothing the skin for a radiant, younger-looking appearance.

This unique complex is joined by the Clarity Ferment, which is powered by sea kelp sourced from Jeju Island, South Korea. This ferment is specifically designed to target dark circles, lightening their appearance to revive tired-looking eyes. The formula is infused with antioxidant-rich lime tea concentrate, which protects the skin against the damaging effects of free radicals.

For anyone aged 60 and beyond looking to achieve a more lifted and firmer look around the eyes, we recommend this nourishing eye cream from Biossance. This clinically proven formula deeply hydrates the skin as it smooths out lines and promotes a more youthful appearance. In a clinical study, 97% of participants agreed that the skin around their eyes looked firmer and the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles improved after just one use. Ninety-four percent of participants noted that they noticed a lift in the eye area after a week of using the eye cream twice a day.

The Squalane + Marine Algae Firming & Lifting Eye Cream is made with a marine algae peptide complex that softens the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and lifts the skin to counteract any sagging. Pink marine algae is included in this complex. In addition to nourishing the skin and providing anti-aging benefits, this algae creates the formula’s natural pink hue. The subtle pink color of the cream serves to color correct the skin to instantly improve the appearance of dark circles, promoting an energized look.

Another key ingredient in this formula is sugarcane-derived squalane, which is the star of all Biossance formulas. This ingredient locks moisture into the skin, helping to plump, soften and smooth the look of lines. Glycerin and sodium hyaluronate work to boost moisture levels in the skin, while paracress extract boosts elasticity and improves skin texture. This vegan and cruelty-free eye cream gets bonus points for the clean formula, which is free of fragrances, parabens and phthalates.

Next up is one of the top retinol-infused anti-aging eye creams. Murad’s Retinol Youth Renewal Eye Serum fights signs of aging while providing 24 hours of hydration to reduce any dryness caused by the active ingredients. While it’s a potent remedy, it’s still formulated to be gentle enough for sensitive skin. The formula has been ophthalmologist tested, so you can feel safe using it around your eyes.

This Murad formula uses the power of Retinol Tri-Active Technology, which combines a trio of retinoid ingredients: a fast-acting retinoid, a slow-release retinoid and a retinol booster. These ingredients work in tandem to even skin tone and boost overall radiance while firming and softening the appearance of crow’s feet, fine lines and wrinkles.

This retinol technology is joined by a marine kelp complex. The complex nourishes and revitalizes the eye area, providing a lifting effect for more youthful eyes. At the same time, cotton wool grass extract provides the skin with hydration to keep it soft and healthy.

If you’re not convinced by the range of powerful ingredients, take a look at the clinical results. After four weeks of use, 83% of participants noted an improvement in multiple signs of aging around the eyes, and 95% agreed that the eye serum was gentle on the skin.

For those looking for an anti-aging eye cream with serious hydrating power, we recommend the Youth to the People Superfood Hydrate + Firm Eye Cream. This rich, superfood-infused eye cream is packed with vitamins and nutrients that nourish and firm the skin, as well as hydrators that plump and soften. It has a clean formula, and is vegan, cruelty-free, paraben-free and phthalate-free.

This eye cream is crafted with two different peptides, which stimulate collagen production to soften fine lines and wrinkles, firm, and boost elasticity. It features the company’s proprietary superfood blend, which include spinach, kale, alfalfa and green tea. This blend is packed with nourishing vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, including vitamins C and E. It protects the skin against the damaging effects of free radicals while strengthening the skin.

Another key ingredient is ascorbic acid, which works alongside the peptides to encourage collagen production and minimize signs of aging. At the same time, it brightens the appearance of dark circles and provides additional antioxidant benefits. The formula is infused with a hyaluronic acid crosspolymer that locks moisture into the skin for a plumper and more hydrated look and feel, as well as nourishing, soothing and moisturizing sunflower seed oil, aloe leaf extract and panthenol.

Another recommendation for anyone seeking a bakuchiol-powered eye cream is this product from Ole Henriksen. The Wrinkle Blur Bakuchiol Eye Gel Crème (which is vegan and cruelty-free and made without parabens or phthalates) has a unique dual-action formula that keeps the active ingredients separated in “ribbons” until the solution is pumped out of the bottle. Once it is pumped out, they mix together and activate to provide powerful anti-aging benefits.

The purple swirls in the formula contain bakuchiol, which works to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while improving uneven skin tone and texture. The clear swirls contain a blend of active ingredients. A key component of this solution are the peptides, which firm and improve elasticity while helping to soften lines. This solution features orchid stem cells and plant proteins that tackle signs of aging while reducing puffiness and dark circles for a rejuvenated look. Additionally, the formula is infused with licorice root, chamomile and sandalwood extracts, which work in tandem to soften and soothe the skin.

What makes this eye cream stand out is the blurring effect. Immediately after application, the formula blurs the look of wrinkles for an immediate visible improvement. This means you’re ultimately getting both short-term and long-term benefits.

We aren’t the only ones impressed by this formula. After eight weeks of use, 100% of participants in a clinical trial agreed that it nourished and smoothed the eye area, and 97% agreed that it brightened the skin around the eyes.

If you want to add retinol to your anti-aging eye-care routine but are nervous about the side effects, we suggest checking out the Clinical Ceramide-Enriched Firming Eye Cream from Paula’s Choice. This fragrance-free formula is infused with a low 0.01% concentration of this powerful ingredient. This allows the skin to get the benefits of retinol, but greatly minimizes the risk of aggravation or dryness. While it may not be the most aggressive retinol eye treatment on the list, it’s a particularly great option for those with sensitive skin, or those who are using retinol for the first time.

In addition to the retinol (which softens lines and improves firmness and elasticity), this eye cream is formulated with an impressive combination of four different forms of vitamin C. These vitamin C ingredients boost collagen production to fight multiple signs of aging, improve the appearance of dark circles and provide antioxidant protection to defend against damaging free radicals. Two peptides add additional anti-aging benefits, helping to firm, lift and smooth out lines.

In order to ensure the skin stays soft and adequately hydrated, the creamy formula contains five different ceramides. The ceramides support barrier function and lock moisture into the skin to prevent dryness. The formula is infused with sodium hyaluronate, sodium PCA and squalane for optimal hydration.

Glow Recipe’s deeply hydrating eye sleeping mask is one of the best retinol-infused eye creams on the market. The Avocado Melt Retinol Eye Sleeping Mask uses the power of encapsulated retinol. This form of retinol is gradually released to the skin over multiple hours to help smooth out the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and firm the skin. This slow-release action minimizes the risk of irritation or dryness, making it a gentle solution that is ideal for all skin types. In fact, after a six-week trial, all participants agreed that the retinol was gentle on the skin, and that the eye area appeared smoother. Ninety-seven percent of participants noted an improvement in fine lines and wrinkles after four weeks of use.

In addition to the encapsulated retinol, this Glow Recipe formula contains the extract and oil from avocado. These ingredients are loaded with the antioxidants vitamin C and vitamin E, which nourish and protect the delicate skin around the eyes against the damaging effects of free radicals. The avocado-derived ingredients calm the skin and seal in moisture to soften and plump.

These ingredients work alongside caffeine-rich coffee fruit extract, which is a rich source of antioxidants. This extract helps minimize puffiness and brighten to reduce the appearance of dark circles. Niacinamide provides additional skin-soothing and radiance-boosting benefits, while squalane, shea butter and glycerin seal moisture into the skin for long-term hydration.

Beyond the high-quality ingredients, we love that this formula is both dermatologist and ophthalmologist tested. It’s vegan and cruelty-free, and made without phthalates, sulfates, synthetic dyes or fragrances.

This hydrating anti-aging eye cream from clean skincare brand Alpyn Beauty is packed with some of the most effective ingredients for enhancing the skin around the eyes and improving overall skin health. It has a creamy balm-like texture, and quickly absorbs into the skin to boost radiance, minimize puffiness and reduce visible signs of aging. In an independent clinical study, 100% of participants agreed that the formula improved smoothness and texture after 14 days of use, while 92% noted an improvement in puffiness and the appearance of fine lines.

This formula is powered by bakuchiol, which helps improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and promote elasticity in the skin. It works alongside ascorbic acid (vitamin C), which further reduces signs of aging while fighting dark circles and protecting against free radicals.

As these powerful anti-aging ingredients get to work, caffeine helps bring down puffiness and reduce dark circles for eyes that look energized and awake. Algae helps firm and tighten the skin as it nourishes and strengthens, while ingredients like sodium hyaluronate, squalane and glycerin seal in moisture.

What we appreciate about the Alpyn Beauty Line-Filling Eye Cream is the quality of the ingredients, which are sustainably harvested from wild plants in the mountains around Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The clean formula is vegan and cruelty-free, and doesn’t contain any parabens, phthalates, sulfates, fragrances or synthetic dyes.

Our final recommendation is one of our favorite budget-friendly anti-aging eye creams. The Versed Zero-G Smoothing Eye Cream works to soften fine lines, wrinkles and crow’s feet while boosting elasticity and firmness. Nourishing and hydrating ingredients leave the skin feeling soft, strong and comfortable.

This Versed eye cream has a rich yet fast-absorbing formula that doesn’t feel heavy or greasy on the skin. It is formulated with two peptides that work together to smooth out lines and firm and lift the skin. They work alongside Nannochloropsis oculata extract, a nutrient-dense algae extract that is packed with skin-loving vitamins, amino acids and antioxidants. This nourishing ingredient further works to minimize signs of aging, and strengthens the skin while defending it against free radical damage.

In addition to these powerful anti-aging ingredients, the formula is infused with soothing and moisturizing ingredients that leave the skin looking and feeling its best. They include shea butter, olive oil, arnica extract and sodium hyaluronate. An unusual ingredient included in the formula is ethically sourced mica, which works to instantly improve the appearance of dark circles by reflecting light to illuminate the skin and promote a more energized appearance.

Like many of our other favorite anti-aging eye creams, this Versed product has a clean formula that we feel comfortable putting on our skin. The vegan and cruelty-free eye cream is completely free of parabens, fragrances and sulfates.

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!