No matter how old we get, don’t we always want to have a youthful radiance to our skin (and our spirit)? If you’ve spent a ton of time in the sun or are tacking on the decades, you may notice some changes in the texture of your skin. Aging is beautiful, of course! But if you want to smooth, hydrate, reduce the appearance of fine lines and firm your skin, you’re in the right place — we found a cream clinically proven to give you that glow!

This name of this corrective treatment cream, A.G.E. Interrupter, has a double meaning — one being the obvious, and another a bit more complex. To sum it up, this product combats the formation of glycation end-products (A.G.E.s), which are born when excess sugars bind to your skin’s collagen and elastin proteins. This happens naturally with age, but the combination weakens the collagen and elastin in your skin, a.k.a. the proteins that give your skin a soft, supple and wrinkle-free glow. As a result, the skin starts to sag and crease.

This cream tackles this process directly, utilizing ingredients like blueberry and pomegranate extracts, glycyrrhetinic acid and concentrated ProxylaneTM and niacinamide to halt — even reverse — signs of aging. The blend of these potent ingredients corrects visible signs of aging which have already developed on your skin, while preventing new damage caused by A.G.E.s. That’s what we want! It smooths out fine lines, forehead wrinkles and crow’s feet and counteracts dullness.

Many reviewers praise the cream for its ability to actually smooth out wrinkles and improve elasticity, unlike many other products which promise the same, yet fail to deliver. All it takes to reap the benefits is a thin layer applied twice daily. The brand recommends applying to your chest and neck along with your face, but feel free to tailor it to what fits your needs best!

Reviewers with sensitive skin are particularly vocal in sharing their love for the product, dubbing themselves “absolutely obsessed” with this “home run” of a cream.

“This is the best anti-wrinkle cream that I have ever used on my super dry sensitive skin. I am 42 years old now and the wrinkles are starting to come out on my face. I swear after using this product for only a few days, this cream is already starting to diminish them. This cream leaves your skin super hydrated, glowy and plump.”

Regardless of age or skin type, this cream appears to be a guaranteed way to either keep your skin in tip-top shape or help it bounce back. We can’t argue with science!

