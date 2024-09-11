Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Barn jackets are the trendiest staple for the fall. They feature a boxy silhouette, roomy pockets and a durable exterior, making them perfect for unpredictable weather. Looking for a new use everywhere jacket? We’ve rounded up the most stylish ones available on Amazon.

Here are the best barn jackets to shop.

Ebifin Utility Zip-Up Jacket with Adjustable Waist Tie: This barn jacket has everything you want, including a front zipper, snap buttons, four pockets and an adjustable waist tie. Right now, you can save on every color of the jacket, including dark olive, navy blue, wine red and black. The jacket also comes in sizes S-XXL. Legendary Whitetails Saddle Country Shirt Jacket: This jacket features a standing collar, deep pockets and a flannel-lined interior to keep you warm and comfortable. A five-star shopper raved that it is “literally the perfect fall coat,” perfect for layering and worth every penny. Carhartt Loose-Fit Coat with Fleece-Lined Collar: Carhartt jackets have become synonymous with quality, durability, functionality and, of course, a distinctive rugged style. This barn jacket features a fleece-lined collar and eight pockets. The jacket size ranges from sizes X S–3 X and comes in three fall colors. Minibee Corduroy Button-Down Jacket: This jacket is made from corduroy and features a relaxed, oversized fit. A five-star shopper shared that it “is a great jacket for layering for fall or even mild winter days when a heavy coat is too much. “ Levi’s Cotton Hooded Field Jacket: Hailey Bieber, Lori Harvey and Kristin Stewart. Levi’s is an iconic brand loved by This jacket comes in sizes XS–3X and features a hood, front zipper, adjustable waist, five pockets and wrist cuffs. A five-star shopper shared how the jacket “was love at first fit.” They also shared how they paired this jacket with a t-shirt and sweater. Dokotoo Hooded Flannel Barn Jacket: You may be looking for a stylish barn jacket for a casual day of pumpkin picking with your family. This hooded barn jacket comes in a plaid print and features fleece lining to keep you warm. Pair with straight-leg jeans and Converse sneakers. Or, pair it with leggings and booties. WenVen Utility Anorak Jacket: This slim-fitting jacket features two snap-button pockets to store essentials. Plus, it comes in five fall colors and sizes range from S to 3X.