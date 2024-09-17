10 Best Beauty Buys Under $10 at Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
When you need to stock up your beauty cabinets with new skincare and makeup, it’s easy to rack up a hefty bill when buying your favorite products. Trust Us, we love a good beauty haul, but we also appreciate thrifty finds, too. Luckily for us, Amazon is a treasure trove of the best beauty products that are effective and approved by beauty enthusiasts — with thousands under $10!
Since there is a lot to cover, we did the hard work for you and found the best beauty buys under $10 at Amazon. Shop from known brands like L’Oreal Paris, Neutrogena and e.l.f, and consider newer skincare from others like Good Molecules. Ahead, and see our favorite buys from the retailer.
The Best Beauty Buys Under $10 at Amazon
- A Refreshing Mist: If you need a mid-day pick-me-up, make sure you have the e.l.f. Cosmetics Holy Hydration! Hydrating Coconut Mist. It’s packed with coconut, vitamin B5 and vitamin E to nourish and hydrate the complexion — $8 at Amazon!
- A Multi-Tasking Toner: This potent (yet gentle) formula exfoliates, smoothes, reduces skin blemishes and brightens dark spots. It’s crafted with 7% glycolic acid, which improves skin clarity. The toner is safe to use on your face and body — $10 at Amazon!
- A Cleansing Micellar Water: Snatch up this bestselling makeup remover with over 38,000 five-star ratings from a shopper who rave about how well it cleanses and takes off makeup, even waterproof formulas. The cleansing water is dermatologist and ophthalmologist-tested, making it safe for all skin types — $9 (originally $12) at Amazon!
- A Viral Mascara: Essence’s Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara instantly volumizes and lengthens lashes without leaving clumps behind. It’s cruelty-free and free from gluten, silicones, parabens, oil, fragrance and alcohol — $5 at Amazon!
- Best Lip Oil: You don’t need to spend over $20 on lip oil that does the job — in this case, we’re talking about hydrating your skin and leaving lips with a luscious finish. Luckily, there’s the Fat Oil Lip Drip from NYX — $9 at Amazon!
- A Jumbo Eyeliner: Applying eyeliner seamlessly is challenging, and that’s why we love this jumbo eyeliner that’s easy to hold. Better yet, it glides across your lash line to define your eyes — $6 at Amazon!
- Travel Makeup Wipes: These mini makeup wipes from Neutrogena are a lifesaver while traveling. They are light and simple to store in your luggage or handbag. In addition to their convenient design, they cleanse and hydrate the skin to reveal a fresh-faced complexion — $7 (originally $9) at Amazon!
- Best Eye Cream: If you’re not using an eye cream, give the Good Molecules Yerba Mate Wake Up Eye Gel a try. It’s packed with hyaluronic acid and caffeine to hydrate and minimize puffiness. The cream also features Yerba Mat, a unique ingredient that nourishes the skin around the eyes — $6 at Amazon!
- 24K Gold Eye Patches: Housed in a reusable container, these eye patches help revive the eyes in minutes! Each cooling patch is soaked in a pre-treated solution containing hyaluronic acid, collagen, nicotinamide and aloe vera, which visibly improves the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines and puffiness — $6 (originally $7) at Amazon!
- A Daily Moisturizer: Your everyday moisturizer should be lightweight enough to layer in your makeup products but hydrating enough to ward off dry skin. L’Oreal Paris’ Skincare Hydra-Renewal Face Moisturizer offers pro-vitamin B5 to soften and smooth skin — $6 (originally $8) at Amazon!