I’ve always had a bias against coats. I think maybe because I often feel like a shapeless marshmallow while wearing any coat. Luckily, I recently discovered a solid solution. Belted coats enhance my feminine figure, giving me an hourglass shape even when I have tons of layers on. Who knew all I needed was a little belt? Feel your best (and stay warm!) throughout the fall and winter months with the best belted coats that cinch your waist and boost your confidence.

1. Elegant Yet Casual: We can always count on Amazon brand Anrabess to give us elevated pieces that are the finished touch for any wardrobe. This belted and collared light jacket beautifully cinches your waist to give you an hourglass figure in seconds!

2. Classic Trench: If you’re going to have one belted coat in your closet, it should be a timeless trench coat. This style from Calvin Klein transcends the trends and will never ever go out of style.

3. Cool Collar: This design from Allegra K feels like two coats in one courtesy of the adjustable collar that can be folded down or buttoned up for extra protection against the wind.

4. Extra Long: There’s something so chic about a duster coat with a waist-accentuating belt. This one from Chartou will have you looking like a fashion icon no matter where you wear it.

5. Hourglass: This gorgeous lightweight belted peacoat from PrettyGarden comes in an array of colors — including blue, red brown and wine red — to add a pop of color. Plus, the belt on this one is perfect for creating an hourglass shape.

6. Belt or No Belt: The best clothing items are the ones that can be worn in a variety of ways — and you’ve got lots of options with this Zesica shacket. It comes with belt to cinch your waist on extra chilly days, or you can remove the belt and wear it as a regular relaxed shacket. The styling opportunities are truly endless!

7. Prim & Proper: With a skirted hemline, this girly peacoat accentuates your waist more than other styles creating an even more dramatic contrast between your waist and hips.

8. New and Now! I’ve never seen a belted puffer before, and now that I’ve laid my eyes on this one from Ralph Lauren, I must have it!

9. Mob Wife Energy: The faux fur collar and cuffs on this wool blend Via Spiga coat give it an extra ritzy vibe. Now is the perfect time to shop, too, because it’s 45% off!

10. Upgrade Your Leather Jacket: Forget the traditional moto leather jacket styles. This belted option from Kenneth Cole breathes a new life into the fabric — and does wonders for your shape in the process.

11. Boss Lady: You’ll slay any business meeting you go into when you wear this gorgeous asymmetrical blazer that features a thick belt. Get the matching pants for the ultimate power suit!

12. Plaid for Fall? Groundbreaking! You’ll be the center of attention wherever you go when you don this Avec Les Filles coat.