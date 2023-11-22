Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Black Friday deals are here, and if you’re in the market for a vacuum cleaner, now is the time to shop! No matter the need or purpose, Amazon has deals on all types of vacuums to make cleaning up a breeze — without hurting your wallet.
Whether you prefer robot, traditional, cordless or handheld vacuums, there are options in Amazon’s Black Friday deals to suit your fancy. Read on to see the absolute best vacuum deals we’ve found!
Best Cordless
The BLACK+DECKER POWERSERIES+ 20V MAX Cordless Vacuum is a durable option with auto-sense technology, making it a great multi-surface cleaning product.
- Foppapedretti Cordless Vacuum Cleaner — 21% off!
- Shark IX141 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum — 42% off!
- Homeika Cordless Vacuum Cleaner — 78% off!
- Tineco Pure ONE S11 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner — 30% off!
Best Handheld
Grab this option from Shark for a nifty handheld variation capable of handling small and big tasks!
- eufy Cordless Vacuum Cleaner — 40% off!
- beyond by BLACK+DECKER dustbuster Handheld Vacuum Cleaner — 7% off!
- FUOAYOC Handheld Vacuum — 80% off!
- Blestan Handheld Vacuum — 40% off!
Best Robotic
For those who prefer smart devices, iRobot’s Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum is a reliable option due to its wifi-connectivity and voice-assistant capabilities. There’s a reason why it’s a fan-favorite!
- eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S MAX — 44% off!
- Lefant M210 Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner — 58% off!
- Shark AV753 ION Robot Vacuum — 43% off!
- roborock Q5 Robot Vacuum Cleaner — 40% off!
- SereneLife Robot Automatic Vacuum Cleaner — 21% off!
Best Traditional
Nothing beats a traditional vacuum — you know, the ones your mom would use while slinging the cord around the house! BISSELL’s CleanView Swivel Pet Reach Full-Size Vacuum Cleaner has the ability to clean up pet hair and everyday messes for just $100!
- Hoover WindTunnel Tangle Guard Upright Vacuum — 29% off!
- Shark HV301 Rocket Ultra-Light Corded Bagless Vacuum — 60% off!
- Dirt Devil Endura Lite Bagless Vacuum Cleaner — 18% off!
- Eureka Home Lightweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner — 10% off!
- Kenmore DU1275 Bagless Upright Vacuum — 18% off!
