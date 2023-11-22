Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Black Friday deals are here, and if you’re in the market for a vacuum cleaner, now is the time to shop! No matter the need or purpose, Amazon has deals on all types of vacuums to make cleaning up a breeze — without hurting your wallet.

Whether you prefer robot, traditional, cordless or handheld vacuums, there are options in Amazon’s Black Friday deals to suit your fancy. Read on to see the absolute best vacuum deals we’ve found!

Best Cordless

The BLACK+DECKER POWERSERIES+ 20V MAX Cordless Vacuum is a durable option with auto-sense technology, making it a great multi-surface cleaning product.

Best Handheld

Grab this option from Shark for a nifty handheld variation capable of handling small and big tasks!

Best Robotic

For those who prefer smart devices, iRobot’s Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum is a reliable option due to its wifi-connectivity and voice-assistant capabilities. There’s a reason why it’s a fan-favorite!

Best Traditional

Nothing beats a traditional vacuum — you know, the ones your mom would use while slinging the cord around the house! BISSELL’s CleanView Swivel Pet Reach Full-Size Vacuum Cleaner has the ability to clean up pet hair and everyday messes for just $100!

