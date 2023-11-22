Your account
Shop the Best Black Friday Vacuum Deals at Amazon Now

By
Amazon-Vacuum
Getty Images

Black Friday deals are here, and if you’re in the market for a vacuum cleaner, now is the time to shop! No matter the need or purpose, Amazon has deals on all types of vacuums to make cleaning up a breeze — without hurting your wallet.

Whether you prefer robot, traditional, cordless or handheld vacuums, there are options in Amazon’s Black Friday deals to suit your fancy. Read on to see the absolute best vacuum deals we’ve found!

Best Cordless

Amazon
Amazon

The BLACK+DECKER POWERSERIES+ 20V MAX Cordless Vacuum is a durable option with auto-sense technology, making it a great multi-surface cleaning product. 

Best Handheld

Vacuum
Amazon

Grab this option from Shark for a nifty handheld variation capable of handling small and big tasks!

Best Robotic

Amazon
Amazon

For those who prefer smart devices, iRobot’s Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum is a reliable option due to its wifi-connectivity and voice-assistant capabilities. There’s a reason why it’s a fan-favorite!

Best Traditional

Amazon
Amazon

Nothing beats a traditional vacuum — you know, the ones your mom would use while slinging the cord around the house! BISSELL’s CleanView Swivel Pet Reach Full-Size Vacuum Cleaner has the ability to clean up pet hair and everyday messes for just $100!

Dyson

