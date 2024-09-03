Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Body oils have become an essential part of many skincare routines. They deeply nourish and hydrate the skin, leaving it looking and feeling moisturized. Whether used alone or layered over lotion or body butter, body oils can give your skin that extra shine and a luminous appearance. After testing many body oils for a month, I have a handful of favorites that stand out in my collection.

Related: This Casual T-Shirt Dress Is the Perfect Fit for Every Body Now that we’re less than one month away from the official end of winter and the beginning of spring, it’s time to think about how to keep our skin and hair feeling and looking healthy. Whether you prefer moisturizers and lotions or have a different routine, finding the best products that won’t feel burdensome on […]

Here are the best body oils to add to your skincare routine:

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Please enter a valid email. Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Brown Sugar Babe IT Girl inspired by Kayla Greaves: Leave it to Kayla Greaves to inspire a body oil that leaves a sophisticated scent on you. This body oil has notes of bergamot black pepper, amber, patchouli, Bulgarian rose and more. Vaseline Radiant X Replenishing and Hydrating Body Oil: I traveled to Santa Monica to learn about Vaseline’s newest collection, Radiant X. After applying the body oil , my skin was radiant and glowy. This has coconut oil, jojoba oil and vitamin E to provide maximum hydration for soft, nourished skin. Blanc and Noire Skincare Brown Sugar & Vanilla Nourishing Body Oil: I love applying body oil after a hot, steamy shower. This body oil has notes of brown sugar and vanilla that make me think of fall. Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Moisturizing Body Oil: This is a staple in my mom’s bodycare routine. She let me try this body oil and I never looked back. I even stocked up this product in my beauty closet. Saltair Santal Bloom Body Oil : This body oil makes me dream of a vacation in the islands. It has notes of delicate rose and jasmine petals, leaving a rich aroma on your skin. Nativa Spa’s Madagascar Vanilla Soothing Body Oil: Vanilla is my signature scent. This body oil has notes of Madagascar vanilla and pure quinoa oil that don’t leave a greasy or sticky feeling on your skin. OSEA Undaria Algae Body Oil: A few weeks ago, I got a massage and they used this body oil that absorbed beautifully into my skin. The body oil has a refreshing citrus scent. It includes botanical oils and antioxidant-rich Undaria seaweed to strengthen the skin’s moisture barrier. OUI the People Featherweight Hydrating Body Gloss Oil: I adore this glossy body oil because it leaves no residue on my skin. You can also layer this body oil with your favorite floral perfume to enhance the fragrance.