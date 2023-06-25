17 Best Bras to Flatter Apple Body Shapes

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’re unsure if you have an apple body shape, here’s a quick breakdown to find out if you fit into this category. Apple shapes generally tend to have broader shoulders, a somewhat full bust, narrower hips and a waist that’s not as defined. Knowing how to dress for this body type may be important for your confidence, but it’s just as crucial to be conscious of what you’re wearing underneath your attire.

The most valuable undergarment to invest in is a bra, as it can completely change the way clothing lays on the frame. It’s best to stay away from push-up bras which add more emphasis to the bust, but rather enhance your natural shape in an effort to create an hourglass figure. If you aren’t sure which bras are best for the job, we broke it down into the three top categories with plenty of options to shop now — all available on Amazon!

Balconette Bras

1. This lace bra from DOBREVA is unlined so it has a sheer element that’s great for a special date night — get it for $27!

2. If you’re looking for a more understated balconette style, this Playtex bra features a full coverage design — starting at $20!

3. The cups on this DOBREVA bra dip a bit lower to exude a “shelf” look that’s undeniably flattering — get it for $23!

4. We love that this Wingslove bra offers a slightly more curved take on the balconette style, which resembles a low scoop neck — starting at $28!

5. Shoppers say this DOBREVA sheer lace bra feels much more expensive than what you’ll pay for it — it’s a total must-have — only $30!

Basic Smoothing Underwire Bras

6. It will be hard to find another everyday bra as comfortable, versatile and affordable as this one from Maidenform — only $23!

7. This Playtex bra is specifically designed for fuller busts and can help the silhouette look smooth and sleek — starting at $15!

8. Some shoppers may prefer a minimizing bra to help shed an inch or two from the chest area, and this Vanity Fair style is up for the task — starting at $17!

9. Stock up on some fabulous everyday bras in multiple staple shades with this trio set from Fruit of the Loom — only $26!

10. This Bali bra is by far one of the most popular styles with shoppers, and boasts earned over 30,000 reviews to prove it — only $20!

11. The design of this specific bra from Warner’s is made to smooth out the sides so there’s no awkward spillage in the region — starting at $21!

Deep-V Plunge Bras

12. Aside from the fact that this Bali bra has a glamorous plunging neckline, it also fastens in the front — making it a breeze to throw on — only $21!

13. The deep-V neckline on this Wingslove bra is accented by the lace overlay which looks perfectly flirty and fierce — starting at $21!

14. If you’re in the market for a comfy bralette you can relax in, this Gnowann version is an amazing choice — get it for $27!

15. Shoppers say they’re “in love” with the design of this Smart & Sexy bra which features sheer mesh details on the cups and straps — starting at $16!

16. This Calvin Klein bra has one of the most beautiful plunging necklines we’ve seen, which will surely suit a slew of tops and dresses — starting at $23!

17. Although this plunging bra from LIVELY is actually wireless, it still gives you ample lift and support — get it for $45!

