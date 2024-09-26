Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Now that it’s officially fall, it’s time to break out those sweaters that have been packed away all season. However, if your cold-weather wardrobe could use a bit of an update, now is the time to shop a few pieces to make you look like the rich mom you want to be. Enter, the always-luxe button-down sweater.

We found a treasure trove of button-down sweaters on Amazon that are not only perfect for fall, but double as transitional pieces for other seasons, too. Whether you’re looking for a cute everyday staple, something to wear to work or an option to keep you warm until you sweat mid-workout, we’ve rounded up our favorite button-down sweaters that are worth snagging now.

Best Button-Down Sweaters on Amazon

A Cropped Version: If you’re at a loss where to start when cardigan shopping, check out this popular pick. Over 1,000 shoppers have purchased this chunky knit this month and are loving the front v-neck shape, slightly looser fit and how well it holds up in the wash. The sweater is also available in 24 colors, ranging from neutrals to a vibrant cherry red — $40 at Amazon!

This isn't your average cable-knit sweater. It features bold embroidered details, colorful buttons and has a contrasting ribbed trim at its closure. It's also medium weight, which means it is not too warm or too light. If you prefer something simpler and would rather skip the lettering, there are solid options to shop — $37 at Amazon!

Technically a sweater vest, this sleeveless button-down knit is perfect for those in-between days or outfits that could use an extra layer. Between the soft material and gold buttons, it's bound to become a wardrobe staple — $34 at Amazon!

According to shoppers, this "beautiful Scandinavian-style sweater" deserves a spot in your closet. We're mesmerized by the stunning subtle floral print that rests on a blue canvas — $45 at Amazon!

Forget casual cardigans — this pick is pretty fancy and perfect for the office. The Grace Karin Open Front Button-Down Knit Sweater has a sleek crewneck design and distinguished gold buttons for a chic appearance — $40 at Amazon!

If you often find yourself freezing before working out, layer this button-down cardigan over your gym clothes. It's a simple, soft ribbed design, similar to something you might see from a pricier fitness brand, and is the perfect length to pair with leggings — $33 (originally $35) at Amazon!

While technically part of a set, this chic ribbed sweater is one of the best retail items we've found on Amazon. Made of soft cotton yarn, it boasts a loose fit and is bound to be something you'll live in this fall — $55 at Amazon!

While technically part of a set, this chic ribbed sweater is one of the best retail items we’ve found on Amazon. Made of soft cotton yarn, it boasts a loose fit and is bound to be something you’ll live in this fall — $55 at Amazon! Vintage Patterns: There’s a lot to love when it comes to the Dokotoo Cardigan Sweater. The not-so-simple v-neck includes faux pearl buttons and a preppy plaid pattern, making it stand out from the pack — $38 at Amazon!