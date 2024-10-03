Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Now that summer is behind us, it’s time to welcome sweater weather! Get ready to wrap yourself up in cozy fits that will keep you warm as temperatures drop. It’s important to look at what’s already in your closet before buying new, but if your current lineup of sweaters looks worn, it’s worth it to stock up on a few new picks. Cropped sweaters are one style to add to your rotation, giving your everyday wardrobe a fun, playful twist.

Cropped sweaters provide a way to layer up without drowning in a sea of fabric. While we love a good oversized fit, sometimes the sweater material is too much and too warm. Cropped sweaters are an equally stylish and cozy alternative, and will still pair well with the other fall staples in your wardrobe. Since there are plenty of options to pick from on the market, we curated a list of the best ones actually worth buying, ahead.

10 Best Cropped Sweaters

A Rich-Mom Cropped Sweater: Banana Republic Merino Wool Cropped Sweater is one chic cropped sweater that belongs in your closet. Complete with a V-neck silhouette, drop shoulders, a rolled neckline and sleeve cuffs, it’s a timeless design you’ll be able to rock next year, too. Style it with skirts or jeans and add a pair of ballet flats to complete this sweet look — $40 (originally $80) at Banana Republic!

One way to embrace the cropped sweater trend is with a cropped cardigan. Don't have one? Old Navy's version is the "goldilocks of sweaters," according to the brand. It hits right at the waistline and features dainty buttons that you can either fasten or leave open depending on your mood — $37 at Old Navy!

Add character to your cropped sweater collection with a bold stripe print. While the Shrunken Roll Neck Sweater, will pop against solid bottoms, it's neutral enough to mix with other prints, like plaid — $55 (originally $70) at Gap!

We love Tuckernuck's Sandalwood Aiden Sweater, which comes in a beautiful cream color that can be worn year-round. The piece features long sleeves with ribbed cuffs and a ribbed hem, and the fit is slightly oversized, making it easy to move around in. This sweater is also made with 100% cotton, so it's soft to the touch — $198 at Tuckernuck!

You don't have to spend hundreds of dollars on a great knit. For example, Quince makes a 100% Organic Cropped Cotton Polo Sweater for only $50! Complete with a classic polo collar and a medium-weight feel, it's just as luxurious as a more expensive alternative — $50 at Quince!

If you're seeking a cropped sweater to wear to work, we recommend picking up The Boxy Crew. The ribbed design is available in ten colors and hits right at the waist, so you won't be tugging at your top all day. Thanks to the crew neckline, you can even layer it over collared shirts — $158 (originally $198) at Everlane!

Shoppers say that this cardigan from Z Supple is the "best cropped delight" and note that it's the "perfect mix of style and comfort." We love that it falls off the shoulder ever-so-slightly, allowing the wearer to show some skin — $89 at Z Supply!

Aside from its rich color, the Jenni Kayne Cropped Cotton Cabin Sweater has the most stunning design elements for fall. As the description points out, the deep V-neck "adds refined dimension to this ultra-soft sweater" and reviewers describe it as super soft — $295 at Jenni Kayne!

Leave it to Target to release some of the best sweater options just in time for fall. Somehow, this ballet pink cropped sweater is still in stock (?!?), but not for long. It's perfect for wearing with a medium or light-wash pair of jeans and layering over a simple tank top — $28 at Target!

Leave it to Target to release some of the best sweater options just in time for fall. Somehow, this ballet pink cropped sweater is still in stock (?!?), but not for long. It’s perfect for wearing with a medium or light-wash pair of jeans and layering over a simple tank top — $28 at Target! Best Athletic Cropped Sweater: Combine sporty and chic with this cropped sweater from lululemon. This knit is crafted with an alpaca wool blend that provides all the warmth and fuzziness. Rock it with your favorite pair of leggings, or amp it up with a tennis skirt — $128 at lululemon!