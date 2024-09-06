Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Do your curls need some TLC? If they look dull, lifeless and dry, it’s time to treat them with more than just a hydrating shampoo, conditioner and hair oil. That’s where the best hair masks for curly hair come to help. Not only do they add additional moisture, but these formulas can target and treat a laundry list of other concerns like preparing damaged strands, keeping your color look its best and detangling locks. Right now, you can browse Amazon’s hair mask section, which offers hundreds of options for curls of all types.

Related: This Hair Treatment Was Created for Audrey Hepburn in the 1970s Anyone who knows me can tell you I greatly admire and respect Audrey Hepburn. The British actress was the epitome of class and elegance. We’ve always admired her famous movie fashion, but what may be even more fascinating is her haircare routine. We’re always looking into what products celebrities are using, so we couldn’t help […]

Whether you have fine or textured curls, you most likely know that keeping your hair fully hydrated is a challenge. Curls love moisture and always crave a healthy dose. That’s why having a hair mask in your shower is crucial to get the job done. Consider options packed with Argan and avocado oils, which moisturize strands and leave a soft and shiny finish. And if you have fine curls, look for formulas that include keratin and do not weigh your curls down. You can also seek hair masks that detangle and restore from heat damage, too.

Ahead, see 10 of the best hair masks for all types of curly hair on Amazon from brands like Mielle, Goop, Virtue, DevaCurl and more, starting at just $7!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Please enter a valid email. Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Best Overall: This mask has over 44,000 five-star ratings from fans who praise its results — they’re so good that over 50,000 shoppers purchased the hair mask this month. It’s packed with Argan oil to hydrate curls. It also repairs and restores weak strands, leaving them with a silky smooth finish — $13 (originally $16) at Amazon!

This mask has over 44,000 five-star ratings from fans who praise its results — they’re so good that over 50,000 shoppers purchased the hair mask this month. It’s packed with Argan oil to hydrate curls. It also repairs and restores weak strands, leaving them with a silky smooth finish — $13 (originally $16) at Amazon! Best Mud Hair Mask: OK, hear Us out: Adding mud to your locks seems counterintuitive, but when it’s packed with minerals and restorative elements like the Saphira Mineral Mud Hair Mask, it’s worth it! This hair mask for curly hair features healing minerals that are paraben-, sulfate- and cruelty-free — $18 (originally $20) at Amazon!

OK, hear Us out: Adding mud to your locks seems counterintuitive, but when it’s packed with minerals and restorative elements like the Saphira Mineral Mud Hair Mask, it’s worth it! This hair mask for curly hair features healing minerals that are paraben-, sulfate- and cruelty-free — $18 (originally $20) at Amazon! Best for Textured Hair: Mielle Organics includes ingredients that help nourish hair in all of its products , including this under-$10 hair mask that’s best for those with textured and coarse hair. The formula smooths , strengthens and eliminates frizz by using a blend of biotin, aloe, honey and essential oils to moisturize strands — $10 at Amazon!

Mielle Organics Best for Damaged Hair: The Virtue Restorative Hair Mask Treatment helps to “rehabilitate all hair types in need of extra care for an instant infusion of shine, moisture, and resiliency without weighing it down,” per the brand. The mask is packed with an exclusive complex with alpha keratin 60ku that mimics the hair’s natural keratin to restore hair to health — $25 (originally $34) at Amazon!

The Virtue Restorative Hair Mask Treatment helps to “rehabilitate all hair types in need of extra care for an instant infusion of shine, moisture, and resiliency without weighing it down,” per the brand. The mask is packed with an exclusive complex with alpha keratin 60ku that mimics the hair’s natural keratin to restore hair to health — $25 (originally $34) at Amazon! Best for Reducing Tangles: If your curls easily get tangled, try DevaCurl’s Melt Into Moisture Treatment Mask. I use this mask regularly in my own routine, and it’s helped to stop breakage from detangling my hair with rough brushes. I love how lightweight and shiny my hair looks after drying — $44 at Amazon!

If your curls easily get tangled, try DevaCurl’s Melt Into Moisture Treatment Mask. I use this mask regularly in my own routine, and it’s helped to stop breakage from detangling my hair with rough brushes. I love how lightweight and shiny my hair looks after drying — $44 at Amazon! Best for Using After Being In the Sun: You’ve probably heard about using collagen for your skin, but did you know it’s also great for hair? The Elizavecca Cer-100 Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment uses ceramide three and collagen ingredients to restore strands in only five minutes! It also revives curls after using intense heat or spending time in the sun — $7 (was $9) in Amazon!

You’ve probably heard about using collagen for your skin, but did you know it’s also great for hair? The Elizavecca Cer-100 Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment uses ceramide three and collagen ingredients to restore strands in only five minutes! It also revives curls after using intense heat or spending time in the sun — $7 (was $9) in Amazon! Best Smelling Hair Mask: Moroccanoil is known for its proprietary fragrances in hair products, and this mask is no exception. In addition to its lingering scents, the formula deeply hydrates, conditions and reduces static — $17 (was $19) at Amazon!

Moroccanoil is known for its proprietary fragrances in hair products, and this mask is no exception. In addition to its lingering scents, the formula deeply hydrates, conditions and reduces static — $17 (was $19) at Amazon! Best for Fine Hair: If you’re a curly girl with fine hair texture, stock up this pick. Yes, it’s more expensive, but its luxurious benefits are worth every penny. Crafted with shea butter, keratin and panthenol, the hair mask hydrates and strengthens without leaving a greasy finish — $38 at Amazon!

If you’re a curly girl with fine hair texture, stock up this pick. Yes, it’s more expensive, but its luxurious benefits are worth every penny. Crafted with shea butter, keratin and panthenol, the hair mask hydrates and strengthens without leaving a greasy finish — $38 at Amazon! Best Curl Defining Hair Mask: The Briogeo Curl Charisma Rice Amino + Avocado Hydrating & Defining Mask is specially made for those with wavy, curly and coily hair texture types 2A to 4C. The formula smooths hair while enhancing your curl patterns thanks to the combination of rice amino acids and tomato fruit ferment — $39 at Amazon!

The Briogeo Curl Charisma Rice Amino + Avocado Hydrating & Defining Mask is specially made for those with wavy, curly and coily hair texture types 2A to 4C. The formula smooths hair while enhancing your curl patterns thanks to the combination of rice amino acids and tomato fruit ferment — $39 at Amazon! Best Splurge Hair Mask: I also alternate this splurge of a hair mask from Goop in my haircare routine for my curls. It’s helped to enhance shine and beat my dry stands after beach days. The hair mask is made with clean ingredients like chia and beet extracts to that strengthen hair fibers. There is also sunflower oil and avocado oil to help with hair bonding and frizz, and beetroot extract to moisturize the scalp — $55 at Amazon!