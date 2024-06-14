Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Thinking about buying a new tech gadget? You can save big on some big ticket items right now at Amazon if you’re willing to look. No worries if you aren’t though, as we’ve gone the extra mile of finding some of the best tech deals available right now that’ll save you some serious scratch.

From Amazon assistants to Apple Watches and everything in between, you can watch this space for some of the best savings on tech available right now. Check out our picks for the best tech deals today below, and be sure to add everything you like to your cart. They likely won’t last long.

These Are the 10 Best Tech Deals Today

1. Echo Show 8: Watch your favorite shows, listen to music, and make video calls with loved ones – just $95!

2. Beats Fit Pro: Listen to your favorite tunes and podcasts with these excellent earbuds, perfect for the gym – just $160!

3. Apple Watch Series 9: Track your sleep, workouts, and more with one of Apple’s best smartwatches – just $329!

4. Amazon Echo: This smart speaker is a great idea for any room in your home, and it’s even perfectly spherical on top – just $65!



5. Google Pixel 8 Pro: Go on, it’s time to grab a new smartphone, and this one will fit the bill quite nicely – just $749!



6. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+: This powerful Android tablet is great for any user, and it’s one heck of a multitasker – just $230!

7. GoPro HERO12 Black: Take this waterproof camera with you to shoot all your greatest action scenes, no matter where you go – just $300!

8. Google Indoor Nest Security Cam: Keep an eye out on your home and property with this app-controlled security camera – just $80!

9. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: Watch your favorite TV shows and movies on a variety of streaming services with this simple and easy-to-use streaming stick – just $40!

10. Fitbit Sense 2: Track your workouts and other important fitness-related stats with this wearable tracker you’ll love using – just $190!