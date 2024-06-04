Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Summer heat getting to you? Need some retail therapy? There are always deals to be had around here, and we’re always thrilled to bring them to you. But we understand that money is tight. You can’t spend all the money you want at all times. So we’ve rounded up some affordable goodies for you that you can shop right now.

For just $50, you can get a wide variety of goodies, from pet beds to air purifiers and everything in between. You can get them all at Amazon, and we’ve curated our picks for some of the best buys right here below. Check them out and be sure to snatch them up if you see something you want. It definitely won’t last long.

These Are the 10 Best Deals Under $50 Today

1. Levoit Air Purifier: Clean up the air around you in your home with this chic-looking air purifier – just $39!

2. Bedsure Comforter Set: Sleep easy with a cozy new comforter set in the color of your choice – just $45!

3. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: Catch your favorite shows and movies with this super easy streaming stick – just $30!

4. Bedsure Orthopedic Dog Bed: Give your furry friend a comfy place to sleep and snuggle in – just $30!



5. Doktoo V-Neck Mini Dress: Slay this summer in this stylish yet super comfortable mini dress – just $33!



6. BTFBM Casual Summer Dress: Step out in this beautiful and vibrant dress this summer and turn heads – just $39!

7. Ben Kaufman Cotton Velour Towels: Dry off at home or lounge around on the beach with these colorful towels – just $35!

8. Olov Bikini Trimmer: Perfect for getting bikini ready this summer – just $27!

9. Bissell CleanView Compact Upright Vacuum: Step up your vacuuming game with this must-have upright vacuum – just $50!

10. Aurola Intensify Workout Shorts: These form-fitting workout shorts are super comfy to wear during cardio or any exercise – just $25!