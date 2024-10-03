Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

No matter how you like to dress, there’s something about an oversized fit that just feels so inviting. The pieces are so comfortable to wear and, when styled correctly, can instantly make even the most laid-back ensemble look stylish. Recently, we’ve seen baggy denim overshirts bubbling up on social media and the runways. The design combines the casual feel of a top with the weight of a jacket, thus creating a loose, versatile layer.

A denim overshirt is an excellent piece to have on hand as soon as the temperatures drop. We love wearing them over sweaters and other button-down tops, but they also come in handy during the summer months, too. You might feel tempted to style this piece with your favorite swimsuits, wearing it as a cover-up, or pull it on over a dress in place of a light sweater. Ahead, we found the eight best overshirts to shop right now and wear the whole year through.

The Best Denim Overshirts

Best for Layering: The Pilcro Oversized Denim Button Down Shirt from Anthropologie is a cool, classic design that’s perfect for layering over button-down shirts and sweaters. Shoppers praise the top’s excellent quality and versatility — $128 at Anthropologie!

Best Organic Denim Overshirt: Quince is known for its well-made, luxurious staples that are surprisingly affordable and accessible. This oversized denim shirt isn't an exception. While it's made with 100% organic cotton and includes fun patch pockets at the waist and a chest, the price tag is under $100 — $60 at Quince!

Most Affordable Denim Overshirt: When shopping for an oversized denim shirt, don't forget about H&M. This option — which ranges from size XXS to 4XL — is available in a classic medium wash and manages to give off a chill Western vibe. Aside from snap pockets, the top includes forward-facing shoulder seams and dropped shoulders that add even more character — $35 at H&M!

Best Denim Overshirt on Amazon: This long-sleeve button-down will undoubtedly become a go-to for chilly days, but since it's made from comfortable and breathable cotton and polyester, it works for almost any season. It features a lapel collar, functional pockets and long sleeves that can be rolled up — $40 at Amazon!

Best Vintage Denim Overshirt: Z Supply's All Day Knit Denim Jacket is more expensive than other picks, but it's a transitional piece that you'll be able to rock on cooler days throughout the year. The easy, knit design can be styled open and worn with a tank top, but when the wind blows, you can button it up and pair it with warmer staples — $129 at Z Supply!

Best Lightweight Denim Overshirt: Some denim overshirts are lightweight instead of having that heavy jacket feel. This chambray pick from Gap, for example, is flowy, hits below the hip and can be styled like your favorite button-down — $41 (originally $70) at Gap!

Menswear-Inspired: One denim shirt we've been eyeing is the Mandy Oversized Shacket, which has solidified its spot as one of our favorites. The top combines the feel of a shirt with a jacket to create the perfect wear-anywhere staple. According to the brand, it's "a menswear-inspired denim jacket with a cool girl edge." Complete with a relaxed fit, the piece includes "dropped shoulders that flow into sleeves just slightly long enough to add to the oversized element" — $198 at Pistola Denim!

Best for Curvy Figures: Good American knows a thing or two about denim that flatters all figures. The brand's iteration of the denim overshirt is comfortably oversized and easy to move in. The dropped shoulders give things a casual spin while the subtly stretchy material makes it easy to pull on — $102 (originally $169) at Good American!