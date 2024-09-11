Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Though it pains me to say goodbye to summer, I can’t deny how excited I am to break into my outerwear collection. The temperatures have dipped enough in NYC that I’ve been able to pull out some of my favorite denim jackets. A denim jacket will always be a trusty closet staple for transitional weather, and lately Amazon shoppers can’t get enough of them. There are countless jean jackets that are topping the retailer’s bestseller list…and you’ll want to nab one (or two…or three) before they officially sell out. Find Amazon’s current favorite denim jackets below — with any of these, you’ll be the most stylish person in town this autumn and beyond.

There’s nothing wrong with owning a classic blue denim jacket — it’s a closet staple for a reason — but you shouldn’t be afraid to experiment with bright pops of color either. Amazon shoppers have been loving this denim shacket in magenta pink. The vibrant hue adds a little joy to your wardrobe while the relaxed fit and frayed hem keeps things cool and casual. Not a super fan of the pink? This also comes in purple, orange, gold and a few others so you can find something that resonates with you.

Just $40!

You won’t feel the need to steal your boyfriend’s denim jacket when you have this one tucked away in your closet. The baggy, oversized fit makes it great for layering and also enhances its extra cozy vibe. Shoppers mention that the jacket is heavy enough to keep you warm when there’s a chill in the air, but not so heavy that its uncomfortable if the sun comes out.

Just $40!

While denim has a reputation for being sturdy and hard to break in, this form-fitting jacket has some give so you have a little leeway when it comes to normally restrictive areas like the elbows and back. Shoppers mention that it runs a little small, so for the absolute perfect fit we recommend going up one size.

Just $40!

A little bit of distressing along the breast and hem sets this fan-favorite denim jacket apart from other bestsellers. The styling detail gives this a bit of an edge, and reviewers say that the distressed marks are “just enough and not too much.” Pair it over a simple workout fit for a quick and easy look that will take you from pilates to brunch.

Just $46!

Dark wash jackets may go hand in hand with the moody fall vibes, but light wash styles also deserve their shining moment — and can definitely be worn throughout the autumnal months. This cropped pick exudes an effortless style and can easily be paired with anything. You’ll find yourself constantly reaching for it when you need a finishing touch to your outfit.

Just $44!

Ever think of adding a denim vest to your closet? Well, you should, because it’s one of the most versatile clothing items around. Ideal for layering, this style transcends the seasons and will become a cornerstone piece that you wear all year round. Beyond the cool style, shoppers especially appreciate the roomy inner pocket that keeps their phone protected while they’re out and about.

Just $36!