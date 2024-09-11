Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Once the lunch and brunch menus switch from light and summery to cozy and fall-themed, so too do our dresses for the occasion. And no style is quite as elevated for a mid-day meal as the rich mom aesthetic — a trend popularized by TikTok. This is why we rounded up these 17 cozy-chic dresses for lunches and brunches — that all have a chic and refined rich mom feel.

Summer-to-fall menu switching looks a little bit like going from salads and fruit to more savory options like soup and anything apple-flavored. But summer-to-fall fashion switching looks a little bit like going from linens and spaghetti straps to knits and long sleeves. That’s what you’ll find in all of these fall-themed dresses below. We rounded up all of the fall styles we love like earthy and jewel-toned colors, cozier fabrics and warmer silhouettes. With one (or two or three) of these styles, you’ll be covered for any lunch and brunch that’ll get thrown your way this season — and look rich mom-chic while doing it.

17 Rich Mom-Style Dresses Made for Fall Lunches and Brunches

Elevated Brunch Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite! This knitted wrap dress is our favorite because of its cozy fabric, waist-cinching design and fall color selection!

2. Spice it up: This chic shirt dress will spice up your dress collection with its bold, black and orange print!

3. Burgundy Beauty: Be a burgundy beauty in this swiss dot-style wrap dress or get it in another fall color!

4. Silky Stunner: This stunning silk wrap dress is so versatile that it can go straight from a fall brunch to a dinner!

5. Sheer Perfection: This puff sleeve, cut-out fabric midi dress from Anthropologie is pretty much the embodiment of a rich mom brunch style!

6. All Buttoned Up: Elevate this knitted, button up sweater dress with some heeled booties, gold jewelry and clutch!

7. Darling Denim: Bring something different to the brunch table with this fashion-forward button up denim midi dress that’s from a celeb-loved brand! – madewell

8. Paisley Prettiness: Be prepared when you wear this paisley print silk number, because you’re sure to have everyone asking you where you got it!

9. Peep the Puff Sleeves: Not only does this puff sleeve midi dress from Abercrombie come in tons of prints for you to choose from, it also comes in several lengths and sizes as well!

Chic Lunch Dresses

10. Our Absolute Favorite! This tiered midi dress is our favorite because of its versatility, able to be paired with boots, tennis shoes, heels and more!

11. Do the Denim: One style you simply can’t go wrong with for fall is a cute denim dress style like this one from Revolve that features a cute tie waist!

12. Keep it Casual: If you’re going to a more casual lunch, such as to a small cafe with friends, this cozy, knit mini dress is the perfect pick!

13. Finesse in Florals: Finesse your style is this utterly adorable floral and paisley print slip dress that has a stunning pink color combination!

14. Try the Turtleneck: A turtleneck knit dress like this style from Nordstrom is the perfect pick for the fall to winter transition!

15. Cozy and Cute: Keep it cozy for a more casual lunch with this ribbed knit midi dress that features waist-accentuating shirred sides!

16. Body-Accentuating: With its wrap silhouette and v-neckline, this tie-waist midi dress is so flattering for any body type!

17. Sweater Weather: Get in the fall spirit with this elevated sweater dress that features a collared neckline, front button closures and a soft knit fabric!