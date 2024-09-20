Denim is making a major comeback this fall and Demi Lovato’s all-jean jacket is proof of that! It’s stylish, it’s timeless and makes the perfect fall layer. It also inspired Us to recreate the look for ourselves.

Lovato was recently spotted in New York just after her new documentary Child Star premiered on Hulu, which she starred alongside others like Drew Barrymore, JoJo Siwa, Raven-Symoné and more. She looked casual, yet chic in her full denim ensemble, consisting of patchwork jeans, a trendy skinny shoulder bag and our favorite: her light wash denim jacket. It’s unclear exactly where hers came from, but thankfully for Us, a lookalike for just $40 was found on Amazon.

Get the Omoone Oversized Denim Jacket for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 20, 2024, but are subject to change.

Give your fall layer collection an upgrade while also nailing a top fall trend with the Omoone Oversized Denim Jacket. Like Lovato’s style, it features an oversized fit, two upper front pockets, a button up design and a collared neck. It comes in a light wash like the singer’s pick, but also several other colors as well, from black, to white to pink. It’s heavier to keep you warm on cool fall days, but still breathable with its 100 percent cotton fabric. Find it in sizes XS to XXL.

Clearly shoppers are getting ready for the cozy season as well, seeing that over 500 of the jacket have been purchased in the last month. But it’s also long been a favorite of Amazon reviewers, checking out the jackets over 3,400 five-star ratings.

One of those reviewers said that their “search for the perfect jean jacket” has finally come to an end thanks to this one.

“I wanted an oversized jean jacket that was comfortable and this is exactly that,” they said. “It’s not stiff, it’s got good length in the arms and waist [and] all pockets are functional. It [also] has inside pockets which is awesome!”

You can go full canadian tuxedo like Lovato and pair the jacket with some matching denim jeans and a cute bag — but it goes with so much more than just that! Lovato showed how to dress it up a bit more and make it stylish. But you can dress it up even further with floral fall dresses, maxi skirts, printed blouses and statement jewelry. A true versatile pick, it can also be thrown on as you run out the door with some leggings and tennis shoes as well.

We know this pick might not be for everyone, so we also made sure to include some of our other Amazon favorites below! Keep scrolling to shop them in different sizes, fits or washes.

