Judging by her fashion choices, Katie Holmes is just as excited for fall as we are! She just took on one of this season’s biggest fashion trends and in true Holmes fashion, but her own spin on it. Naturally, we now need to incorporate the style into our own wardrobes — but at a more affordable price point.

The Rare Objects actress was spotted attending the ‘Our Town’ Photo Call in her place of residence, New York City, in early September. To welcome in the fall months, she wore a suede blazer-style jacket in a tan shade that featured vintage-style rounded pockets and contrast buttons. Adhering to her typical high-low fashion style, she paired the jacket with a matching tan suit vest and a pair of gray-washed denim mom jeans.

It’s unclear as to where Holmes got her suede jacket but lucky enough for Us, we found a similar version to create the look that’s just $40 on Amazon.

Get the Tankaneo Long Sleeve Button Down Bomber Jacket for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 19, 2024, but are subject to change.

This Tankaneo Long Sleeve Button Down Bomber Jacket will give you Holmes’s fall jacket style for what we have to assume is likely a fraction of the cost of her pick. It has a similar vintage feel as Holmes, with a suede-looking fabric, contrast buttons and rounded pockets. The only difference is that this version has more of a bomber-style design.

Like the actress’s version, this jacket comes in a very similar tan color. It also comes in several other options though as well in case that one isn’t quite your color like beige, black and gray too. It’s made of a full polyester fabric, so it’s machine washable in case of spills, and comes in sizes S-XL.

This jacket is perfect for wearing like Holmes, with some jeans and a cute under top and kitten heels for girls nights out and fun weekend festivities. But this top can be worn several other ways as well. It can be thrown on on your way out the door with more casual outfits, like with some leggings, a cool pair of tennis shoes and a turtleneck. It also is extra elevated when you pair it with a flowy fall dress and some heels. The options are boundless!

Love the jacket but it doesn’t come in your color? Or maybe you’re looking for a different length? We hear you! We made sure to add a few of our other favorite similar style below so you can find the one for you!

Shop more suede jackets that we love:

Not your style? Explore more suede jackets here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

