Dakota Johnson’s recent look is inspiring Us to take on one of fall 2024’s biggest fashion trends — denim on denim!

The Madame Web actress was recently spotted slaying a chic head-to-toe denim outfit — and we want to recreate it ASAP! Since most of us already have a pair of blue jeans to complete the look, our focus was mainly on her denim button down top. Her pick was a bit out of reach, coming in at $1,050 from The Row. But per usual, Amazon came through with a style just like it — and it’s only $38.

Get the Astylish Denim Button Down Top for just $38 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 16, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Astylish Denim Button Down Top is the perfect pick for not only styling Johnson’s look, but also for creating tons of cute and casual fall outfits. Like the actress’s, it has a button down design, collared neck and oversized fit. In contrast, it has lighter buttons and a front pocket — but to Us, these are added benefits.

It comes in a color similar to her pick when you get it in the ashleigh blue style. However, it also comes in several other stylish washes if you want another, like black, light blue and gray. It’s made of 100 percent cotton, which makes it breathable and a perfect layer for fall days.

Johnson isn’t the only one drawn to the denim trend this fall though, shoppers are too, seeing that over 500 of the style have been bought in the last month. It’s also racked up hundreds of five-star ratings so far as well.

Proving that the top’s wearability goes beyond just fall, this reviewer said that it’s the “perfect year round top!”

“I love it for layering,” they said. “You can wear it buttoned up or buttoned down over a tank with some linen pants or jeans. So good! I’m wearing a medium!”

Styling the Johnson-inspired denim on denim look will be our first priority, but from there we’ll be styling it with other outfits as well. The top can go with so much but a few of our favorite outfit ideas that come to mind are pairing it with a denim midi skirt and heels or even a flowy maxi skirt and boots. It’ll also be nice however, for layering with leggings for more casual fall occasions.

If you love the idea of a denim top but need a different wash or fit, we’ve got you covered! We rounded up a few of our other favorite styles from Amazon so you can get the exact style that you’re looking for.

Shop more denim button downs that we love:

Not your style? Explore more denim tops here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

