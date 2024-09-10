Dakota Johnson might be a Texas girl at heart but by the looks of it, she’s an aficionado of the French girl style aesthetic. We’ve seen her so many outfits that look right off the streets of Paris, like when she wore these tapered blue jeans, this classic beige trench coat and these chunky black loafers. Her latest French-chic slay? A cherry red polo sweater — and we need it in our closets this fall!

Johnson was just spotted sporting the sweater style while out in New York on September 9, 2024. Her entire look again embodied French girl chicness, as she paired the red cashmere polo sweater from The Row with some slightly oversized light wash jeans, a brown grocery-style The Row saddle bag, some black oval sunglasses and some black square toe heels.

Johnson’s sweater inspired Us to take the opportunity to upgrade our closet with some French girl chicness as well, but it’s hard to rationalize its bank-breaking $2150 price point. Thankfully to our luck, we found an extremely similar style that’s much more attainable — at just $45 on Amazon!

Get the Romanstii Knitted V-Neck Collared Polo Sweater Set for just $37 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 10, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Romanstii Knitted V-Neck Collared Polo Sweater is not only a style approved by the Fifty Shades of Gray star, it also gives your closet a pop of red chicess and is a great style pick for fall. Like Johnson’s, it features a collared neck, v-neckline, long sleeve design and knitted fabric. Unlike Johnson’s, it does not feature a front pocket but tbh, we never really use sweater pockets anyway.

The sweater is constructed with a blend of viscose and polyester, which make it soft, warm and durable too. This also makes it easy to care for, as you can throw it in the machine to wash. It comes in sizes S-XXL and has a massive color section in case you love the style and end up wanting a few more.

We love the way Johnson styled the sweater with a classic pair of jeans but its versatile make can create so many more outfits. For example, it could easily go with a flowy skirt, boots and statement jewelry for a casual dinner with friends. However, it could also be dressed up with trousers, some flats and a blazer for a day in the office. Oh, and it’s great for fall layering too and would pair fantastically with a button up underneath or a denim jacket overtop.

We know Johnson’s exact style might not be for everyone so rounded up a few other options below that come in different fabrics like cable knit and ribs and prints as well like striped and color-blocked.

Shop more polo sweaters we love:

Not your style? Explore more women’s polo sweaters here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!