Heidi Klum just broke the “no white after Labor Day” style rule with a monochromatic cream outfit — and it’s proof that rules are meant to be broken! It’s so chic and elevated, that we feel peer-pressured into creating the look for ourselves too. And thankfully, we were able to find an Amazon lookalike to recreate the style ourselves!

Honestly, Klum’s look and this similar style make a case for outlawing the “no white after Labor Day” fashion rule. Because who ever even came up with that anyway? And this set is even more so of a reason, because it’s chicness actually come in an affordable price point. It’s just $45 on Amazon for both the top and the pants.

Get the Ekaliy 2-Piece Peplum Top Flared Pants Set for just $45 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 8, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Ekaliy 2-Piece Peplum Top Flared Pants emulates the same elevated, monochromatic set vibe as Klum’s but with a few different features. It has the same wide leg pants, but the top has a flared peplum hem, short sleeves and a tie waist. It’s also made of mostly polyester and a little bit of spandex, which makes it soft, durable and a little stretchy.

The set is also made for everybody as it comes in sizes S-3X. It also comes in several other chic color choices as well like black, blue and red. Note: It should be hand washed or dry cleaned only!

The best part about this set is that it makes an easy outfit! No thinking about how to match your blouse to jeans, a trouser or a skirt. However, if you do want to switch it up it’s also easy to mix and match with the rest of your clothes as well! The peplum top can easily go with all kinds of pants like jeans and the pants can go with several tops like sweaters.

It has a dressier vibe, so it’s more meant for dressing up with things like statement jewelry and heels or minimal jewelry and flats. Klum wore it for a day on the job and so can you for a day in the office. But it can also work for other occasions as well like cocktail hours, bridal showers, birthday parties and more.

Love the idea of a monochromatic set but white isn’t your color? Or maybe you’d prefer something with long sleeves? We’ve got you covered with a few of our other favorite two piece sets that we listed below!

Shop more white two piece sets we love:

Not your style? Explore more two-piece sets here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

