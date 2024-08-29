Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

As shopping writers, we always have our eyes fixed on a couple of things. Of course, one of them is the Amazon fashion bestsellers list, and another is celebrity style sightings. Seeing Katie Holmes’ recent outfit, we couldn’t help but notice that those two things intersected, as her denim fall jacket looks just like an Amazon shopper favorite.

The Dawson’s Creek actress was recently spotted out in her place of residence, New York City, in a casual, laid-back, fall-inspired outfit. It consisted of oversized shades and an equally oversized bag, some black leather flats and a drop-waist midi skirt. She topped the outfit off with a denim button-up that looks so similar to an Amazon bestseller we love — which is on sale for $37 on Amazon.

Get the Zilcremo Distressed Denim Button-Up Top (Originally $43) on sale for just $37 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 29, 2024, but are subject to change.

The top that looks just like Holmes’ pick is the Zilcremo Distressed Denim Button-Up Top. Like the actress’ style, it features a button-up front, collared neck and two front pockets, and it comes in a light denim wash. What makes it different is its longer length and distressed hems. If her light-wash choice isn’t quite your style, the top also comes in several other washes like white, dark blue, black and more.

Shoppers seem to have the same idea as Holmes that this top makes a fantastic choice for fall transitional weather, seeing that over 400 have been purchased in the last month. It’s also received the coveted Amazon’s Choice badge and has garnered over 4,500 five-star reviews.

One of those shoppers called the top “absolutely adorable,” saying that the “little fringe, the color, [and] the feel of the fabric is great.”

“It’s a thick fabric, feels like high-quality and will be great for fall/cooler weather,” they said.”[It’s] great for a date, casual affair, even casual work attire.”

We love the way Holmes put a unique spin on the style, pairing it with a skirt but the top can be worn with so much more. It can act as an extra layer, when paired over a dress or a blouse, but can also go with jeans or trousers. It can be dressed up with cute accessories like an eye-catching bag, gold jewelry and heels or down with some sneakers.

Love Holmes’ idea but need this style in a different wash? Or maybe you’d prefer something a little thicker? We hear you, which is why we rounded up a few more of our favorites below!

Shop more denim button-ups we love:

Not your style? Explore more denim button-ups here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

