Kelly Clarkson is showing Us how to take on fall trends in a fun and easy way! Just as Dakota Johnson showed here, an all denim outfit is going to be major this season. Clarkson put her own spin on the trend with a chic denim jumpsuit and we were able to find a lookalike on Amazon to recreate her style on a budget.

The singer and talk show host was recently spotted while out on September 4, 2024 while leaving Tom’s Restaurant in New York City. She basically proved that not only is an all denim outfit a chic fall trend, it’s also easy to wear for casual lunches out on the town. We were able to find her exact style from Paige on Amazon, however it’s a bit pricey coming in at $150 and is limited in terms of size options. So we think this $58 similar style makes a fantastic (and more affordable) version.

Get the Tongmingyun Cap Sleeve Denim Button Down Jumpsuit for just $58 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 76, 2024, but are subject to change.

Much like Clarkson’s pick, this jumpsuit features short sleeves, long pants, a button up front and a collared neck. In contrast, the short sleeves are a cap sleeve style, which we think makes it all the more chic. It’s made of a cotton and polyester fabric blend, which makes it breathable and durable. It also features two upper front pockets and two side pockets for placing your hands or carrying small necessities like your phone.

Unlike Clarkson’s pick, this jumpsuit comes in a wider size selection to include more body types, ranging from size S to XXL. It also comes in two more color options, black and dark blue, in case light blue isn’t your style. Note: the brand says it can be hand-washed only.

We love the way Clarkson kept it simple when styling it, pairing it with just white sneakers and minimal jewelry. As she showed, this is great for casual fall Saturday afternoons watching football games or heading to a pumpkin patch. However, this style can be easily elevated for evening dinners out with friends when styled with heels, some statement jewelry and a cute clutch.

Need some more options to choose from before buying? Us too! That’s why we rounded up a few other of our favorite denim jumpsuits from Amazon below!

Shop more denim jumpsuits that we love:

