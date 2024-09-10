Now with her second baby having arrived, Glee star Lea Michelle is officially in her “mom era.” Though she’s a busy mom of two that can do it all, she can’t do it all alone. This is why she needs the help of Kohl’s. With their convenient shopping experience and wide product selection, the brand has everything the working mom could need. From fashion, to beauty, to baby essentials, read on to see her top 10 busy mom product picks from Kohl’s — starting at just $15.

In an interview with Us, the actress, singer and songwriter shared what it feels like to be partnering with Kohl’s again, 11 years after she made her first Candie’s girl debut in 2012. She said in her first campaign, she remembers the excitement of being part of “this amazing group of women and girls,” like Hillary Duff and Vanessa Hudgens, “that had gotten to do this extremely iconic campaign.”

“It was 11 years ago, but it honestly feels like yesterday,” she said. “It’s really just such an exciting full circle moment. I was just so honored to be asked back to the Kohl’s family. And to share what life is like now as a wife and a mother of a 4-year-old and soon-to-be new baby, just to see that arch is just very exciting for me.”

Michele’s evolution with Kohl’s proves how seamlessly the brand can cater to shoppers at every stage of life they’re in. When Michelle first did the Candie’s campaign, she was a young, 25-year-old that was still riding the high of her time on Glee, where she’d won a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance in 2010. Then, she was excited about “trying all of the different shoes and colors and trends.”

Now, she’s since gotten married to husband Zandy Reich and has had one son, Ever, in 2020. She also recently announced via Instagram that she just gave birth to her second baby, a girl named Emery Sol Reich. So it’s safe to say her shopping experience has changed pretty significantly — and Kohl’s was still right there with her, providing all of the family life essentials she needs.

“There really is so much for everyone,” Michele said. “Whether you are that 25-year-old girl or you are the mom needing all of the stuff, preparing for a new baby or just taking care of your household. It really is just so great to be able to know that Kohl’s is really there for you through any stage of life that you might be in.”

Seeing that she’s now postpartum, something she can’t live without is “cozy clothes,” so she shared a few of her pre- and postpartum favorites below. She also said that cooking is what she loves to do most with her family, so she listed some of her Kohl’s kitchen essentials below as well. Of course, she also shared a baby essential, which is a sterilizing device that can do “the job for you,” and some beauty essentials she uses as a busy, working mom, living in New York City.

Ready to see Michele’s favorite mom life picks from Kohl’s? Keep reading to shop her top 10 must-haves!

10 of Lea Michele’s Must-Have Busy Mom Essentials From Kohl’s

Comfy and Cozy Clothes

For Michele, “staying comfortable has been such a gift,” throughout her pregnancy and being a mom. She likes things that she can wear and feel like she looks “cute and put together,” but also be “super comfortable at the same time.” “That has been an essential for me,” she said. She shared a few of her favorites below, including the Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Hoodie and Maternity Motherhood Utility Cargo Joggers.

1. Women’s Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Hoodie — $65!

2. Women’s Nike Sportswear Oversized Club Fleece Sweatpants — $60!

3. Maternity Motherhood Nursing Cami — $15!

4. Maternity Motherhood Utility Cargo Joggers — was $35, now $28!

Classic Cooking Essentials

Cooking is what Michele loves to do “the most” with her family, so having cookware that she can “make healthy foods” and cook for her family with is “always super important.” One of her favorite cookware sets from Kohl’s is the Food Network Farmstead 10-pc. Nonstick Ceramic Cookware Set, which includes two different sized saucepans, a saute pan, a dutch oven and two different sized frying pans. Grab it while it’s still on sale now for 34% off!

5. Food Network Farmstead 10-pc. Nonstick Ceramic Cookware Set — was $140, now $119!

6. Cuisinart Advantage 12-pc. Ceramic-Coated Cutlery Set — was $35, now $25!

7. OXO Good Grips 3-pc. Wooden Spoon Set — $15!

Makeup and Skincare Necessities

Since she lives in New York City where the summers are hot, “it’s really hard to put on makeup everyday.” So she’s just been “lathering on as much sunscreen as possible,” and said Supergoop’s Glowscreen is one of her “favorite brands.” She’ll just do sunscreen and “a little mascara” to feel put together, for which she uses the Lancome Lash Idole Lengthening & Volumizing Mascara.

8. Lancome Lash Idole Lengthening & Volumizing Mascara — $16!

9. Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 40 Sunscreen with Hyaluronic Acid + Niacinamide — $22!

Best of Baby Gear

She deemed the Baby Brezza One Step Sterilizer Dryer one of her busy mom product hacks. She loves that all you have to do is put all of the supplies inside the sterilizer and it just does the job for you. She said it’s “definitely a must.”

10. Baby Brezza One Step Sterilizer Dryer — $110!