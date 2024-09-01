Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Beauty products are so funny sometimes. What do I mean by that? Well, are you so obsessed with one particular formula that you must purchase the exact same one once you run out? I’m this way with mascara. But when it comes to other things — like soap and dry shampoo — I couldn’t care less and just buy whatever is the cheapest or most readily available. Kylie Kelce felt the exact same way I did about dry shampoo for the longest time. In a recent interview with The Strategist, she told the outlet that she was never faithful to “any one dry shampoo.” That is, until she tried the Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo.

“[This formula] goes on so lightly and doesn’t turn your hair that chalky white that a lot of other ones do,” Kelce raves. We’ve all tried dry shampoo that leaves behind that white residue she’s talking about, and while many of us have come to accept that trade-off when it comes to dry shampoo, not all options result in that annoying cast — something Kelce didn’t realize until she tried Living Proof.

Get the Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo for $30 at Nordstrom!

“I was looking for all these tips and tricks on applying [dry shampoo], like spraying it in before bed so it’ll sort of sink in better,” Kelce explains. “There was a whole laundry list of things I found, but I don’t need to do any of that with this. I just get up, spray it on my hair, and go! For someone like me who sometimes has approximately 45 seconds to get ready with kids standing by, this is the kind of support I need.”

Here’s the thing about most dry shampoos — they merely mask sweat and oils rather than getting rid of them. Living Proof’s advanced formula absorbs sweat, oil and odors to really deep clean hair sans water. So when you don’t have time to wash your hair post-workout, want to extend your style a few more days or are like Kelce and barely have time to pull yourself together because of the kids, this dry shampoo is a quick fix to revive your hair, boost volume and make it feel as fresh as possible.

Perfect Hair Day also happens to be one of the most highly-rated dry shampoos by Nordstrom shoppers. Over 300 reviewers have given it soaring five-star rankings. Having a fabulous hair day in seconds is truly priceless.

If you’ve never fallen head over heels for any dry shampoo, you probably haven’t tried this one. Get ready for perfect hair days every day, just like Kelce.

