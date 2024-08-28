Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There’s nothing I love more than a good sale. Scratch that — there’s nothing I love more than a sneaky sale, especially when it includes my favorite brands. Coco & Eve, the vibrant Balinese-inspired haircare brand is running an under-the-radar sale on Amazon from now through September 8th where you can get bestsellers for 25% off!

Related: Madonna Uses This Affordable Hair Dryer You Can Get on Amazon Madonna is one of those celebrities that will never go out of style. She’s a music legend, a style icon and, though not often mentioned, her hair is #goals. I know countless people who take photos of the singer to their colorist to get the same cool blonde, but her styling is also top tier […]

I’ve been a fan of the coconut-infused products for years and constantly find myself falling back on the Like a Virgin Hair Masque as well as the Miracle Hair Elixir when my strands need some serious rehab. Without fail, my mane looks like molten lava due to the shine and moisture these products provide.

To take advantage of this deal, use this link, which will automatically apply a 25% off coupon to any of the products on the page, and add your picks to your cart — it’s really that simple! Now the real question is what products should you get? The correct answer is all of them, but below we’ll walk you through our favorites. Healthy, lustrous hair awaits!

1. Coco & Eve Like a Virgin Shampoo & Conditioner Bundle Set

You don’t need to add any extra steps to your haircare routine to restore your mane to its healthiest state. Truly, this coconut-infused shampoo and conditioner is a one-and-done (or, I guess two-and-done set) that increases moisture by 51% after one use courtesy of super hydrators including hyaluronic acid and avocado.

Was $40, now just $30!

2. Coco & Eve Like a Virgin Hair Masque

I attribute this hair mask to totally reviving my color-processed hair. Any time I use the rich conditioning mask, my mane feels like silk and glistens in the light — the difference is pretty much night and day. The multitasker addresses dryness and damage, to give you soft, silky, glass-like hair after just 10 minutes. Frizz and brittleness begone!

Was $39, now just $29!

3. Coco & Eve Hydrating & Detangling Leave-In Conditioner

This simple leave-in was made for the lazy gals who want their hair to look perfect and healthy without even trying. One to two pumps of this nourishing formula repairs hair from the inside out, helping to tamp down on frizz, deeply moisturize, add impeccable shine and making annoying tangles a thing of the past. Whether you choose to air dry or blow out your hair after use, you’re guaranteed to feel like a million bucks.

Was $22, now just $17!

4. Coco & Eve Miracle Hair Elixir

I’ve always found hair oils to be a bit tricky to use — except for this one. With a serum-like texture. This shine-enhancer completely revives two and even three-day hair by quenching its thirst and making frizz disappear. Smooth a little dollop from mid-lengths to ends and watch your hair come back to life right before your eyes. As a bonus, aside from the immediate effects, this also works overtime to replenish your hair’s moisture for softer, shinier strands.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Please enter a valid email. Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Was $29, now just $22!