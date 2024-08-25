Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Everyone has haircare goals, but reaching them isn’t so easy. Finding the right hair products to care for your locks and maintain a healthy scalp can feel like an endless journey. When looking for shampoos, it’s important to check out the ingredients to make sure they meet your standards — especially if you’re dealing with thinning hair.

Amazon shoppers have found a shampoo bar that meets all of their qualifications — the Kitsch Castor Oil Shampoo Bar. Yes, shampoo bars are eco-friendly, but more importantly, shoppers are loving this pick for the life it’s brought back to their locks.

Get the Kitsch Castor Oil Shampoo Bar for $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 23, 2024, but are subject to change.

The shampoo is made with castor oil, which is known for its ability to stimulate and strengthen the scalp and hair follicles. The brand claims that it also provides deep hydration, soothes irritation and reduces hair breakage and damage. Another key ingredient, ricinoleic acid, helps stimulate blood flow to promote hair growth. The shampoo bar is even TSA-friendly and convenient for travel. It has a balanced pH and is safe for color-treated hair. Of course, using this product can also help reduce environmental impact by eliminating the need for plastic shampoo bottles.

The shampoo bar has over 4,300 five-star reviews. A 46-year-old hairdresser called the shampoo bar “a game changer” after using this for a month. The hairdresser shared how she noticed a “definite change” in hair texture. Another customer with dry hair shared how they “can’t believe how my long hair looks,” adding it’s “full bodied, soft, shiny and with no frizz.” A final shopper noted that the shampoo bar “grows back thinning hair.” Many shoppers also shared that the shampoo bar “lathers well” and and “will never go back to traditional liquid shampoo.”

Make sure to add this $14 shampoo bar to your haircare routine.

