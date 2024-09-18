Just like her character in the hit Netflix show Emily in Paris, Lily Collins is taking on fashion trends in style — for fall that is!
For an appearance on The View, the actress nailed the oxblood fall fashion color trend in an entirely monochromatic suit outfit, complete with pointed toe heels. Her look gave Us the confidence we needed to take on the bold fall color as well. We can’t, however, squeeze her $1270 off-the-runway Nina Ricci pick, but what we can do is this $55 similar style on Amazon.
Get the Dazosue Open Front Buttonless Blazer with Pockets for just $55 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 18, 2024, but are subject to change.
The Dazosue Open Front Blazer is the perfect way to incorporate the fall oxblood color trend like Collins did, but in a more practical way. It brings a more casual feel to the look, with an open front, button-less design and relaxed fit. It’s soft with a little bit of stretch, thanks to its polyester and spandex fabric blend, and comes in a wide variety of colors too.
Copy Collins’ look for fancy work occasions by pairing it with some matching trousers, a bralette and some pointed toe heels. It can also be styled more casual though too. One way to do that is by pairing it with jeans, t-shirt, some heels and a clutch for a casual Friday where you’re heading to drinks after the office.
The blazer also gained some fans on Amazon too, with over 300 five-star ratings.
One reviewer, who called it a “great all-around blazer,” said that it has “quality fabric and stitching.”
“New to the ‘business casual’ world, I was looking for something that I could wear both in and out of the office,” they said. “This blazer is it! It hangs a little longer giving it an almost jacket-like feel. It goes great with an office outfit or with jeans and heels for a more sophisticated day-out look.”
If you’re a fan of Collins’ burgundy blazer look but want to try a different fit or design, keep scrolling! We’ve added a few other styles from Amazon that we love below!
Shop more burgundy blazers that we love:
- Awesome21 Stretch 3/4 Gathered Sleeve Open Blazer — $25!
- Crazy Grid Long Sleeve Open Front Blazer — $50!
- Kirundo Long Sleeve Open Front Blazers Work with Pockets — was $49, now $31!
- Pepochic Oversized Long Sleeve Faux Leather Blazer — was $50, now $47!
- Beyove 3/4 Sleeve Blazer Open Front Blazer — $30!
Not your style? Explore more burgundy jackets here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!