Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Star Style

We Found Lily Collins’ Burgundy Fall Blazer Look on Amazon for Just $55 — Adding to Cart ASAP!

By
Lily Collins in burgundy suit
Gotham / Contributor

Just like her character in the hit Netflix show Emily in Paris, Lily Collins is taking on fashion trends in style — for fall that is!

For an appearance on The View, the actress nailed the oxblood fall fashion color trend in an entirely monochromatic suit outfit, complete with pointed toe heels. Her look gave Us the confidence we needed to take on the bold fall color as well. We can’t, however, squeeze her $1270 off-the-runway Nina Ricci pick, but what we can do is this $55 similar style on Amazon.

Lily Collins burgundy suit outfit
Raymond Hall / Contributor
See it!

Get the Dazosue Open Front Buttonless Blazer with Pockets for just $55 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 18, 2024, but are subject to change.

Related: Now Trending! Kelly Clarkson's Denim Jumpsuit — and a $58 Lookalike

The Dazosue Open Front Blazer is the perfect way to incorporate the fall oxblood color trend like Collins did, but in a more practical way. It brings a more casual feel to the look, with an open front, button-less design and relaxed fit. It’s soft with a little bit of stretch, thanks to its polyester and spandex fabric blend, and comes in a wide variety of colors too.

Copy Collins’ look for fancy work occasions by pairing it with some matching trousers, a bralette and some pointed toe heels. It can also be styled more casual though too. One way to do that is by pairing it with jeans, t-shirt, some heels and a clutch for a casual Friday where you’re heading to drinks after the office.

The blazer also gained some fans on Amazon too, with over 300 five-star ratings.

One reviewer, who called it a “great all-around blazer,” said that it has “quality fabric and stitching.”

“New to the ‘business casual’ world, I was looking for something that I could wear both in and out of the office,” they said. “This blazer is it! It hangs a little longer giving it an almost jacket-like feel. It goes great with an office outfit or with jeans and heels for a more sophisticated day-out look.”

Related: Dakota Johnson’s $1,050 Denim Jacket Look Is Just $38 on Amazon

Dazosue Open Front Buttonless Blazer with Pockets Amazon
Amazon

 

See it!

If you’re a fan of Collins’ burgundy blazer look but want to try a different fit or design, keep scrolling! We’ve added a few other styles from Amazon that we love below!

Shop more burgundy blazers that we love:

Not your style? Explore more burgundy jackets here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Related: Lisa Rinna's Chic Gray Sweater is Fall Must-Have — a $29 Lookalike

In this article

1375922784139237147_lily collins 206

Lily Collins
Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!
Please enter a name.
Please enter a valid email.
Please enter a phone number.
Please enter a message.