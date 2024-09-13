Lisa Rinna is ready for sweater weather! The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star showed up and showed out at NYFW, as per usual, and her look inspired our fall shopping. She showed Us how to do fall groutfits in the chicest way with her chunky knitted turtleneck — and we found a lookalike for $29.

The actress and fashion icon was spotted in the big apple sporting a head-to-toe Michael Kors look, as her daughter, model Amelia Gray Hamlin, was walking in their show. Her whole ensemble, consisting of knee-high boots, an asymmetrical skirt and small shoulder bag, is one that we now want to copy for ourselves this season. However, her chunky gray knit sweater is the one we most want to add to our outfit rotation. Seeing that hers is designer, it’s like a pretty penny, but we found a style on Amazon that gives the same vibes — but is on sale for just $29.

Get the Prettygarden Chunky Knit Turtleneck Sweater (Originally $33) on sale for just $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 13, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Prettygarden Chunky Knit Turtleneck Sweater is the sweater we all look forward to pulling out of our closets on chilly fall days. It has a chic and relaxed oversized fit, chunky knit texture and body-warming turtleneck. To give it a vintage sort of feel, it has exposed hemlines on the arms and is ribbed at the turtleneck. Made of a polyester, acrylic and elastane fabric blend, it’s soft against the skin and stretchy as well.

You can pull off several fall groutfits in this style, whether you want to pair it with boots and a midi skirt like Rinna or with some gray pinstripe trousers and kitten heels for the office. It can also be worn for cozier, more casual groutfits as well, when paired with some leggings and tennis shoes. Plus, if you end up loving it, it also comes in several other styles for more outfits as well, like beige, red and army green.

Love Rinna’s groutfit idea but maybe want a sweater more fitted? Or maybe you’d prefer it in a more lightweight version? We’ve got you! We rounded up some other of our favorite gray Amazon sweaters below, from cable knit styles to lantern sleeve options. Happy shopping!

Shop more gray sweaters that we love:

Not your style? Explore more gray sweaters here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

