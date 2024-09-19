Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Sounding the Katie Holmes style fanatic alarms! Not only are her exact ballet flats on Amazon, they’re also now on sale for 23% off!

The actress and fashion icon was just spotted walking the streets of New York City in the Franco Sarto Tinsley Mary Jane Flats. Clearly a fan of the brand, this isn’t the first time Holmes has been spotted in Franco Sarto. She also wore a pair of their espadrilles earlier this year that sold like crazy — and we expect these to do the same! With the balletcore trend in full swing, let this Holmes sighting be your sign to trend too — especially while they’re just $88.

Get the Franco Sarto Tinsley Mary Jane Flats (Originally $115) on sale for just $88 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 19, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Franco Sarto Tinsley Mary Jane Flats put an ultra chic spin on the shoe style. They’re made with a square toe, which brings them a modern and elevated feel, and have adjustable straps to help keep your feet in place. Snag them in Holmes’s color of choice, silver metallic, or one of the several other colors it comes in like black, red or gold.

Another aspect to these flats we have to assume that Holmes loves is that they’re made of a high quality leather material, which means they’ll be more comfortable and will last longer. They’re also made of partially recycled materials, so you know that they’re an eco-conscious buy. Another important note is that they come in wide sizes as well to make sure they fit all feet.

The flats also have the coveted ‘Amazon’s choice’ badge and have even racked up dozens of five-star ratings on the retailer as well.

One of those shoppers even called the shoes their “purchase of the year.”

“These shoes are perfect,” they said. “Stylish, comfortable, good quality, trendy and great price. I wear them to work everyday with dresses, skirts or pants in almost every color. I even got a black pair as a gift for a coworker.”

In her signature luxe-meets-affordable style, Holmes paired the shoes with a mix of designer and attainable finds. She wore them with a Simone Rocha Floral Sweater, the Strathberry East West Bag in black and a pair of blue jeans. Her outfit is the perfect everyday inspo, but the flats can be worn with so much more as well. Style them with trousers for a day in the office and with a dress for a date night afterwards. They’re a fantastic wardrobe basic!

Now that Holmes has worn the flats, it’s anyone guess as to how much longer they’ll be in stock. Get them before they’re gone and while they’re still on sale for 23% off on Amazon!

See it: Get the Franco Sarto Tinsley Mary Jane Flats (Originally $115) on sale for just $88 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 19, 2024, but are subject to change.

