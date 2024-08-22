Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
By some fashion miracle, the bucket tote Katie Holmes just wore is still available to shop. But like with anything the actress wears, it could sell out quickly. So we found a more affordable version to shop as well — and it’s just $25 on Amazon.
Seemingly prepping her wardrobe for fall, Holmes was spotted out on the streets of New York City on Thursday, August 15, sporting a brown version of The Essential Bucket Tote from Madewell. In her usual casual-cool style, she paired the bag with a pair of cropped sweatpants, some black flats and a pop of animal print with a Nanushka button-up T-shirt. Though we love her Madewell bag, it’s a bit of an investment, coming in at $178. That’s why we found a $25 lookalike version on Amazon, allowing us to get the fall bag style as well.
Get the Barsine Leather Bucket Tote for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 22, 2024, but are subject to change.
Get Holmes’ sleek bag style without the hefty price tag with the Barsine Leather Bucket Tote. The tote has the same bucket design, long shoulder strap, gold buckle detailing and chocolate color option. It’s made with 100% vegan leather that’s wear-resistant and sure to last for years to come. It also contains several pockets to help keep your things organized, including three main pockets, one internal zip pocket and one slit pocket.
Just like this five-star reviewer noted, the “chic and stylish” tote is “not too big and not too small.”
“[It’s just right for [carrying a] small notebook, [an] ipad with [a] make up kit and essential items!”
With Holmes’ outfit, she showed that this type of bag can be worn with nearly anything. It can be worn with an outfit like hers or leggings and an athletic top for a casual coffee date with friends, but it can be dressed up too. We can see it styling well with long flowy boho dresses and boots or with jeans and cute fall sweaters.
Before it inevitably sells out, grab Holmes’ exact tote bag here or the more affordable version that’s easier on the wallet here. Happy shopping!
If you love the idea of a bucket bag, but brown isn’t necessarily your color, we gathered up a few of our other favorite options below that might suit your style better.
