When it comes to fashion, Katie Holmes has a version of the Midas touch: everything she touches turns to sold — sold out, that is. But by some miracle, the sneakers she just wore are still in stock — and are even on sale on Amazon.
The Rare Objects actress was recently spotted out on the streets of New York in a cozy, lazy day ensemble. She wore a Mejuri sweatshirt, sage green sweatpants, a brown leather oversized tote, some cozy socks and the Adidas Originals Retropy E5s. Comfy and sleek, the tennis shoes are perfect for keeping your feet cozy while putting the miles on — and can now be shopped on sale on Amazon.
Get the Adidas Originals Retropy E5 (Originally $135) on sale for just $102 at Amazon!
Hence their name, the sneakers have a retro Adidas look, made with the classic Adidas jagged edge stripes, suede stitched overlays and a raised heel. Holmes’ specific color combination of choice is not in stock. However, they come in several other vintage-style color combinations such as chalk white and gray, mauve and white and black.
Proving that the sneakers are great for lots of walking, one five-star reviewer who lives in a “downtown area,” said that they’ve “put a lot of miles” on the shoes because they’re “very comfortable.”
“I have wide feet and these are wider in the toe box than most shoes, which is great for me,” they said. “The color is a nice neutral gray, which goes with everything.”
Holmes proved that these sneakers can go with even your most casual of outfits. But these shoes go beyond just an off-duty outfit. They can be made more elevated too, able to be worn with jeans and a cute jacket, a midi skirt and leggings as well.
Because Holmes just wore these sneakers, we have no idea how much longer they’ll be in stock. But if history is of any indication of how quickly they’ll go, we’d say get them ASAP! Find the sneakers now for 24% off on Amazon.
